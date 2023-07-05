12 popular vegetarian Indian dishes that wow foreign visitors

The mouthwatering dishes mentioned below are just a glimpse into the vast and varied world of Indian vegetarian cuisine. If you're seeking an unforgettable culinary experience, be sure to explore these flavourful delights.

When it comes to vegetarian cuisine, India stands in a league of its own. Bursting with flavours and aromatic spices, Indian vegetarian dishes have captivated taste buds around the world. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or a curious foodie looking to explore, here are 11 iconic vegetarian dishes from India that have won hearts of foreigners everywhere.

1. Dal Makhani:

Indulge in the velvety goodness of this creamy lentil dish made with urad dal, kidney beans, and spices. Served with rice or roti (flat bread), it's a comforting and flavourful choice.

2. Chana Masala: Spice up your palate with this delightful chickpea curry, featuring a harmonious blend of chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. Pair it with rice or roti for a truly satisfying experience.

3. Aalu Poha: Flattened puffed rice cooked with chopped potatoes, spices, peanuts and curry leaves is a savoury dish you shouldn't miss. A favourite breakfast in the state of Maharashtra and a preferred evening snack in many Indian households, poha is both tasteful and wholesome.

4. Samosas: These crispy pastry pockets filled with potatoes, peas, and spices are the ultimate Indian street food. They make for a perfect snack or appetiser that will have you craving for more.

5. Palak Paneer: Dive into the vibrant flavours of this dish, which combines spinach, paneer (Indian cheese), and spices to create a uniquely creamy and nutritious delight.

6. Vegetable Biryani: A fragrant rice dish cooked with an assortment of vegetables, aromatic spices, this flavourful medley is a true crowd-pleaser among locals and foreigners alike.

7. Idli: Considered the most healthy breakfast, these fluffy steamed rice cakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter is a popular dish in South India, they're also great as a light meal or snack.

8. Dosa: Thin, crispy, and bursting with flavuors, dosas are thin pancakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter. They are perfect for breakfast or as a savoury.

9. Vada: These savoury doughnuts made from black lentils, spices, and herbs are a hit among street food enthusiasts. Enjoy them as a snack or a light meal bursting with authentic Indian flavours.

10. Sambar: This delectable lentil stew, brimming with lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices, is the perfect accompaniment to many Indian dishes. Served with rice or dosas and Idli, it elevates the meal to a whole new level.

11. Raita: Cool down your taste buds with this refreshing yogurt-based condiment. Made with yogurt, cucumber, mint, and spices, raita is the perfect accompaniment to balance the spices in your meal.

12. Gulab Jamun: Treat yourself to these heavenly sweet dumplings made from milk, rose water and sugar. Whether enjoyed as a dessert or a snack, they are a true Indian indulgence.