12 popular vegetarian Indian dishes that wow foreign visitors

The mouthwatering dishes mentioned below are just a glimpse into the vast and varied world of Indian vegetarian cuisine. If you're seeking an unforgettable culinary experience, be sure to explore these flavourful delights.

When it comes to vegetarian cuisine, India stands in a league of its own. Bursting with flavours and aromatic spices, Indian vegetarian dishes have captivated taste buds around the world. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or a curious foodie looking to explore, here are 11 iconic vegetarian dishes from India that have won hearts of foreigners everywhere.

1. Dal Makhani:

Indulge in the velvety goodness of this creamy lentil dish made with urad dal, kidney beans, and spices. Served with rice or roti (flat bread), it's a comforting and flavourful choice.