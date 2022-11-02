By Sanhita Baruah

Mini Visiting Delhi for work and have the weekend free? In case you're not sure of what you should do. Here's a look at some of the finest bars in the National Capital Region that you could drop in for some fun time.

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to have a blast at some of the hippest discotheques and bars in Delhi, where the music will have you tapping your toes and the crowd will have you losing your inhibitions. With little further ado, let's check out a few of Delhi's hottest clubs that are changing the clubbing landscape forever.

The Electric Room

There's a brand-new club in town, and it's called the Electric Room. With nonstop tunes and cocktails, this joint stays open till daybreak. Although it is relatively new to the after-party scene, it has quickly become one of South Delhi's most popular nightclubs. This pulsating discotheque in Delhi is not only a great place to dance, but it also has fantastic cuisine.

Kitty Su

Famous musicians from all around the world have performed at Kitty Su. They book today's most well-known representatives of the electronic dance music (EDM) subgenre. They have a large dance floor that creates the ideal environment for dancing. There is also a fantastic sound system. The interior is as original as the restaurant's moniker. In fact, it was the sole Indian club to make DJ Magazine's Top 100 Clubs in the World.

The Library Bar

If you're looking for a classy bar in the Delhi-National Capital Region, look no further. This rooftop lounge is unlike any other because of its upscale atmosphere. Cigars are also available for purchase to complement your libations. The Library Bar has 240 different champagne and wine labels.

Sidecar

A two-story gastronomic wonderland, Sidecar can be found in Greater Kailash 2. Cocktails and live music draw the well-heeled to this spot. The bar Sidecar is one of a kind since they make their own bitters, syrups, and grogs.

Privee

Privee' is among the few Delhi clubs up until midnight, and it's also the site of some of the city's trendiest events. The club has cutting-edge design and construction, as well as an opulent bar. In addition to the great food and service, the restaurant also has a spacious, beautifully decorated patio that you must visit. A vast list of beverages and small plates is available on the menu (which is likely an afterthought at this point).

Playboy Club

Partying in the nation's capital just became more exciting thanks to the arrival of Playboy and his irresistible appeal. The club is decorated with Playboy bunnies, champagne towers, and high walls, all features associated with the well-known L.A. lifestyle brand. The music, gourmet dinners, and vintage wines are also noteworthy.

Qubitos

Located in Rajouri Garden, the bar Qubitos is hip and exciting. This bar is located in a mostly Punjabi neighborhood, and it reflects that. Qubitos is the place to go if you're craving authentic Punjabi food, drink, and entertainment.

Capitol

The open-air lounge and dancing floor is enormous. If you happen to be here on a Saturday, you could be pleasantly surprised to hear some excellent Bollywood music.

Whisky Samba

Whisky Samba is the place to go if you want to unwind in the thick of Gurugram's glittering nightlife. Fans of social gatherings frequent this spot to have fun and have a few drinks. As of late, it has become one of Gurugram's most reliable options for a fun night out. Since there is an outside seating area, it adds a nice touch to a winter evening.

Polo Lounge

The Polo Lounge, found at the Hyatt Regency Delhi, is a sophisticated spot to while away the evening. This is the kind of location where you would feel comfortable dressing formally. The cuisine is as well-regarded as its beverages. If you're a fish fan, you need to order the salmon. You may enjoy their seasonal winter drinks if you visit before the season ends.

Where are you going, then?

Where are you going now that you have an idea of where to go to enjoy Delhi's nightlife? For those of you who don't reside in Delhi but will be visiting soon, it's best to choose a hotel close to your destinations to make getting about the city easier.