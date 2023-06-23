10 best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas: Will you embark on a spicy adventure?

Indian food lovers can have a gala time in Las Vegas, as it has an aray of Indian restaurants dishing out some amazing cuisine. Check out some of the top restaurants serving Indian food.
Las Vegas is a city that not only parties 24x7, but also serves some tantalising food. When it comes to Indian food, the city has no shortage of great options. Here are 10 of the best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Yelp.
1. Mint Indian Bistro
is a popular spot for both locals and tourists. The menu features a wide variety of dishes from all over India, including tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, and butter chicken. The service is excellent, and the prices are reasonable.
2. Tamba Indian Cuisine and Lounge is a more upscale option with a focus on Northern Indian cuisine. The menu features dishes like lamb shank korma, shahi paneer, and chicken tikka masala. The restaurant also has a full bar with a wide selection of Indian beers and wines.
3. Bacchanal Buffet is a must-try for anyone who loves Indian food. The buffet features over 150 dishes from all over India, including vegetarian and vegan options. There's also a live cooking station where you can watch chefs prepare your food to order.
5. Mount Everest India's Cuisine is a popular spot for those who want to try authentic Nepalese cuisine. The menu features dishes like momos, thukpa, and jhol momo. The restaurant also has a full bar with a selection of Indian beers and wines.
7. Taj Palace Indian Cuisine is a fine-dining Indian restaurant that is known for its elegant atmosphere and delicious food. The menu features dishes like lobster tikka masala, lamb shank biryani, and mango kulfi. The restaurant also has a full bar with a selection of Indian beers and wines.
9. Delhi Indian Cuisine Las Vegas is a popular spot for those who want to try a wide variety of Indian dishes. The menu features dishes from all over India, including tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, and butter chicken. The restaurant also has a lunch buffet that is a great value.
10. Paymon's Mediterranean Cafe & Hookah Lounge is a Mediterranean restaurant that also serves Indian food. The menu features dishes like tikka masala, butter chicken, and lamb vindaloo. The restaurant also has a full bar with a selection of Indian beers and wines.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 3:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Here is how the global mining landscape changed over the years: Study
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
View: There's more to the rise in bond yields than the hawkish MPC minutes
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Income tax return filing: How to calculate relief for salary arrears and claim it
Jun 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read