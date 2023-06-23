CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

home10 best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas: Will you embark on a spicy adventure? News

10 best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas: Will you embark on a spicy adventure?

10 best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas: Will you embark on a spicy adventure?
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 23, 2023 4:00:34 PM IST (Updated)

Indian food lovers can have a gala time in Las Vegas, as it has an aray of Indian restaurants dishing out some amazing cuisine. Check out some of the top restaurants serving Indian food.

Las Vegas is a city that not only parties 24x7, but also serves some tantalising food. When it comes to Indian food, the city has no shortage of great options. Here are 10 of the best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Yelp.

1. Mint Indian Bistro
 is a popular spot for both locals and tourists. The menu features a wide variety of dishes from all over India, including tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, and butter chicken. The service is excellent, and the prices are reasonable.
2. Tamba Indian Cuisine and Lounge is a more upscale option with a focus on Northern Indian cuisine. The menu features dishes like lamb shank korma, shahi paneer, and chicken tikka masala. The restaurant also has a full bar with a wide selection of Indian beers and wines.
3. Bacchanal Buffet is a must-try for anyone who loves Indian food. The buffet features over 150 dishes from all over India, including vegetarian and vegan options. There's also a live cooking station where you can watch chefs prepare your food to order.
Also read: Craving for some good food in Dubai? These Indian restaurants will not disappoint you
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X