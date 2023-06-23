10 best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas: Will you embark on a spicy adventure?

Indian food lovers can have a gala time in Las Vegas, as it has an aray of Indian restaurants dishing out some amazing cuisine. Check out some of the top restaurants serving Indian food.

Las Vegas is a city that not only parties 24x7, but also serves some tantalising food. When it comes to Indian food, the city has no shortage of great options. Here are 10 of the best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Yelp.

1. Mint Indian Bistro

is a popular spot for both locals and tourists. The menu features a wide variety of dishes from all over India, including tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, and butter chicken. The service is excellent, and the prices are reasonable.

2. Tamba Indian Cuisine and Lounge is a more upscale option with a focus on Northern Indian cuisine. The menu features dishes like lamb shank korma, shahi paneer, and chicken tikka masala. The restaurant also has a full bar with a wide selection of Indian beers and wines.

3. Bacchanal Buffet is a must-try for anyone who loves Indian food. The buffet features over 150 dishes from all over India, including vegetarian and vegan options. There's also a live cooking station where you can watch chefs prepare your food to order.

4. India Palace is a family-owned and operated restaurant that has been serving Las Vegas for over 20 years. The menu features traditional Indian dishes like aloo gobi, saag paneer, and biryani. The restaurant also has a lunch buffet that is a great value.