If you are travelling to Uttarakhand via flights, the government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed by all passengers.

Domestic flights will resume from May 25 in a graded manner and will be ramped-up gradually.

Here is the standard operating procedure to be followed by incoming passengers:

1. People travelling to Uttarakand need to register themselves here.

3. Only earmarked vehicles will carry passengers for institutional quarantine.

4. Symptomatic passengers shall be carried in separately earmarked vehicles.

5.1. The Liaison Officers shall ensure that all passengers shall be kept in institutional quarantine for a time period, as specified by the health authorities/ state government unless they show symptoms which require keeping them in medical facilities.

5.2. All inbound passengers shall be given a choice to select quarantine centre on their own. Complete list of quarantine centres, on payment basis, shall be available at the help desk. The rate contract shall be fixed, in advance, as per the state government / district administration guidelines.

5.3. The Liaison Officers shall ensure that only earmarked vehicles exempted by district administration are used for transportation of such passengers to quarantine centres.

5.4. The Liaison Officers, in coordination with District Administration/ Health Authorities, shall ensure earmarking of separate vehicles for movement of symptomatic passengers to the identified health facilities, keeping in mind all norms of safety and social distancing.

5.5. They shall ensure that drivers in the vehicles used for movement of asymptomatic passengers from the airport to earmarked quarantine centres shall adhere to all norms of social distancing and safety (as per MoHFW, MHA and state govt. guidelines)

5.6. The liaison officers shall ensure that the entire staff deployed at the help desk as also all the drivers of the earmarked vehicles are well-trained regarding DOs and Don’ts for prevention of Covid-19 infection.

5.7. At the time of discharge of such people from quarantine centre, travel permits shall be issued to them by the District Nodal Officers only on submission of relevant medical documents and information of such permits issued shall be shared with the concerned District Nodal Offices and the satellite control rooms, on a daily basis.

6. Movement to/ from containment zones is completely prohibited.

7. Such inbound people, who have been authorized by the State govt. for essential services or other purposes, shall ensure movement directly to the quarantine centre designated for them. They shall, however, be allowed to move to their place of work, and it shall be the responsibility of the concerned establishment to ensure that all norms of safety and social distancing, as per MoHFW and MHA guidelines, are strictly complied with.

8. Guidelines of the Airport Authority of India/ Ministry of Civil Aviation / State govt shall be strictly adhered to. (Annexure 2 – page no. 1 to 5).