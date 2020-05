Airports in Chhattisgarh will resume operations on a smaller scale from May 25 after domestic flights were grounded almost two months ago amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Here is the standard operating procedure (SOP) which will need to be followed by travellers arriving in Chhattisgarh:

1. The Department of Health and Family Welfare will set up health counters at Raipur airport to assist travellers.

2. Passengers will deboard flights in batches of 20.

3. Passengers along with their hand baggage, will reach earmarked counters for health checkup and other details. They will be subjected to thermal screening and health check up at this counter.

4. Symptomatic Passengers will be sent to isolation kiosks at the terminal. Their samples will be taken and they will be sent to the institutional quarantine facilities set by the district authorities. Airline's ground staff will have the responsibility to transfer the checked-in baggage of the passenger to the dedicated vehicle for symptomatic passengers.

5. Asymptomatic passengers will be sent to either quarantine centre or home quarantine or institutional quarantine on paid basis. They will provide an undertaking that they will follow all rules of quarantine for a period of 14 days.