Flyers arriving at Goa's Mopa International Airport share painful experience of hours-long wait for taxis

Domestic operations commenced at the brand new Mopa International Airport in Goa from January 5. While flyers were initially excited about the new airport, they soon started complaining of poor internet connectivity and lack of taxi services at the recently-inaugurated airport. Passengers who arrived at the airport found no internet connectivity and were unable to book taxis via the local taxi app, leading to long hours of waiting period for taxis, reports said. While there were cabs waiting at the airport, after the initial lot of passengers left the airport, there was a severe shortage of taxis.

Due to pressure from local taxi unions, Goa has not seen major ride-hailing services like Ola or Uber start their services in the state. Taxis are instead booked through local apps like Goa Taxi App, Goa Miles App, and others. The Goa Taxi App is not a booking app but a platform for local taxis to register themselves on.

Despite claims, there were no pre-paid cab counters available for passengers. Most passengers had to line up for counter booking for Goa Taxi, or take one of the Kadamba Transport Corporation-operated buses, or wait for apps to download to book cabs. However, even after the apps were downloaded, passengers had to wait for hours for cabs to become available. Taxis at the counter also got exhausted after the first couple of flights, leaving the buses as the only option left.

“I downloaded the app but there are no cabs to book. It is scheduled after 2 hours so I am just waiting for cab to arrive,” a passenger who had waited for 30-minutes to download one of the apps told O Heraldo.

The lack of taxis may be due to the fact that several unions are opposing joining the Goa Taxi app in a headache for the Pramod Savant-led government. Taxi operators had even launched protests in front of the new airport, demanding counters for yellow and black taxis at the new airport.