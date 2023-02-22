Vistara, SpiceJet, other flight operations affected at Delhi Airport due to poor visibility

Some SpiceJet flights were also delayed. "Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status..." the airlines said.
Flights operations were affected at Delhi Airport due to poor visibility on Wednesday. While few flights were delayed by 20-40 minutes, at least seven flights were diverted. Among them was a Vistara's Ahmedabad-Delhi flight UK926 to Jaipur which was diverted due to low visibility at the Delhi airport.
Recommended ArticlesView All
An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars
Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details
Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Here’s why the GST Council meeting ducked the online gaming issue
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Vistara's flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) was also been diverted and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 8:20 hours, the airlines said.
"Due to poor visibility in Delhi arrivals/departures from Delhi may be delayed with consequential impact across network," Vistara said earlier. Passengers are requested to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information, the Delhi airport said.
Some SpiceJet flights were also delayed. "Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status..." the airlines said.
Dense fog was observed at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana and West Rajasthan on Wednesday. Low visibility procedure was initiated at Delhi Airport around 6:30 am in the morning and the visibility of 70 metre was recorded since 7 am.
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 8:56 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!