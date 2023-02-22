Vistara, SpiceJet, other flight operations affected at Delhi Airport due to poor visibility

Some SpiceJet flights were also delayed. "Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status..." the airlines said.

Flights operations were affected at Delhi Airport due to poor visibility on Wednesday. While few flights were delayed by 20-40 minutes, at least seven flights were diverted. Among them was a Vistara's Ahmedabad-Delhi flight UK926 to Jaipur which was diverted due to low visibility at the Delhi airport.

Vistara's flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) was also been diverted and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 8:20 hours, the airlines said.

"Due to poor visibility in Delhi arrivals/departures from Delhi may be delayed with consequential impact across network," Vistara said earlier. Passengers are requested to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information, the Delhi airport said.

Dense fog was observed at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana and West Rajasthan on Wednesday. Low visibility procedure was initiated at Delhi Airport around 6:30 am in the morning and the visibility of 70 metre was recorded since 7 am.