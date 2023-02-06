Flight to Passion: A look at the young travelers and their urge for bagging experiences

Swinging between the YOLO (You Only Live Once) and FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), the new-gen defines their life with impulse and desire. Myopic dreams with no clear long-term goals, but just a strong burning desire to try it out is what sets them on this journey. Travel is an integral aspect of this journey as it allows individuals to broaden their perspectives and grow as individuals.

Travelling has been a beloved leisure activity for quite some time. The "flight to passion" is a metaphor that describes the journey of leaping one's passions and interests. It involves the paths carved, leaving the familiar - and setting onto a route, untaken, unfamiliar, and maybe intimidating, yet with a heart full of passion & desire. That’s the story of the new-gen who are set to sail on a life full of adventures. Swinging between the YOLO (Urban lingo: You Only Live Once) and FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) they define their life with impulse and desire. Myopic dreams with no clear long-term goals, but just a strong burning desire to try it out is what sets them on this journey.

Travel is an integral aspect of this journey as it allows individuals to broaden their perspectives and grow as individuals. Suraj Morajkar, Managing Director, Hilton Goa Resort & Founder, Sun Estates shares his opinion in this regard. He remarks, “Not being able to travel is a void that ultimately makes you feel you are not in touch with the world and worldly happenings. This feeling of stillness is scary. It’s claustrophobic. Being in your nest is comfortable but you want to get out of your nest and explore everything that the world has to offer.”

The young generation's mindset is frequently linked to taking chances and doing exciting things, which aligns with their desire to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and discover new places and cultures. This generation has an endless desire to travel, whether for a short weekend trip or an international gap year. How come, though?

One hypothesis holds that social media has significantly contributed to this travel itch. It's now simpler than ever to discover where our friends and acquaintances are visiting and being inspired by their experiences, thanks to social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. These sites work more like travel journals for those embarking on the journey- and at the same time also work as aspirational bucket lists for the dreamy-eyed audience consuming this content.

The influencer community may additionally be able to boost the perceived attractiveness of offbeat vacation spots by sharing their unique experiences through real-time stories, reels, and even posts to establish an air of authenticity and trustworthiness. Therefore, influencer marketing can be an effective tool in promoting travel destinations and encouraging potential visitors to book a trip.

The meaning system around “Travel” is seeing a change. Travel is no more just an experience but is now more of a currency of conversation- and every travel embarked on is a new feather added to the cap. A sense of “been there- done that” brings in itself an innate sense of accomplishment and achievement.

Brinda Sharma, a prominent Digital creator/Youtuber has hailed travel as a crucial factor in moulding her personality. She says, “Travel has made me more confident, and outspoken! I constantly get to push and challenge myself- when I am driving or riding, I am constantly learning! I have also become more street smart, with a more logical approach to dealing with circumstances as compared to before. It has made me a calm and more collected person, and I understand myself so much more because of travelling!”

Not only is travel connecting an individual to his own self but also holds the power to connect people, intertwine them and build friendships, and promote a sense of comradery and community/belonging. Making cultures meet and fostering new bonds- making ever-lasting memories along the way.

The thought of a mere travel ban or a life without travel sends shivers down her spine. Brinda remarks, “I would probably lose it at first, and then after finally coming to terms with it, I would find ways to reconnect with my previous travel stories- my cherished possessions – so maybe editing old footage, going through my previous journals, or narrating them on a podcast.”

We see a burning urge among the younger generation members to make room for their aspired locations in spite of their busy schedules and tight pockets. A desire for bagging experiences rather than tangible belongings -they are more inclined to preserve their cash for this than spend it on frivolous purchases. Fixated on a goal of maximising the value of each mile, point or rupee spent finding loyalty schemes and leveraging various tools to make this possible. “Travel hacking" enables them to make these travel goals a reality in an effective, efficient and budget-friendly way.

Cleartrip, as a travel booking platform, embodies the concept of the "flight to passion" by providing users with the tools and resources to turn their passion for travel into a reality. The app offers a wide range of options for flights, hotels, and vacation packages, making it easy for users to plan and book their travels. Additionally, the emergence of low-cost airlines and travel offers has reduced the cost of millennials' trips to exotic locales.

Karthick Prabu, Head of Strategy, Cleartrip is of the opinion that Travel and Hospitality are poised to see growth and stability in 2023. Despite Covid-related regulations for certain international destinations, domestic travel sentiments haven’t been dampened. He says, “Experiential travel is expected to be the next big trend.”

He is of the notion that travel is often considered an ‘expense’, but it is ironically an investment in quality time spent with loved ones and experiencing something new.

"The sentiment towards travel is positive and it is considered an investment in quality time with loved ones and experiencing something new. In light of this positive sentiment, our recent campaign emphasises that travel is an investment not subject to market risk," Karthick added.

Cleartrip encourages users to explore new locations and cultures, which aligns with the idea of following one's passions and interests.

2022 enabled millennials to experience remote working and that has made travel boom more than ever. It opened up the doors to a life of Digital Nomadism where they can get to explore the world without really taking a break from their routine work schedules. With more organisations offering flexible work models, alternate accommodations with high-speed internet and comfortable workstations are also in demand.

Chris Betzmann, a social media travel vlogger, gained popularity by taking a leap of faith into the unknown, travelling to 52 countries including Australia, India, and USA. He says, "I was not prepared to work in 9 to 5 jobs. I fell in love with the unknown. Leaving one's native country can be a challenging experience, but it is important to remember that the concept of "home" is a subjective one. It is possible to find a sense of home in an unfamiliar place, as long as one is able to create a sense of comfort and familiarity within themselves." He shares his mission to cover every state of India and also leave his footsteps across the globe.

“Social media Travel has played a significant role in helping monetise and fund trips. It has indeed become a powerful tool to not only document and share experiences, but also to turn the passion for travel into a profitable venture” Chris added.

Sharing her personal anecdotes, Masoom Minawala, the global fashion influencer shares with us the impact of globe-trotting on her as an individual. “I am someone who loves to explore…new ideas, ventures, experiences, and cities. Moving to different countries has taken me outside of my comfort zone and made me embrace change.” Her journey of creating content has taken her across the world and each new location has been a revelation making her meet facets of her own self that she was never even aware of. “Moving to a new city, meeting new faces, finding a new café and just sitting there observing life around you, can be a learning experience in itself – it has taught me so much about my own self.” Exclaims the fashion diva.

Himanshu Sehgal, commonly known as “MyYellowPlate”, is an Indian food and travel content creator who has built a relationship with his audience by sharing his travel stories across the states of India. “One Plate, Many Cuisines was his idea behind My Yellow Plate” he shares. In India, food changes every 100 km and that is the beauty of this country. He expresses his love for travel and exclaims it is as important as flying is to a bird and swimming is to a fish. “Travel is the best medicine and answer to all your worries,” he adds.

While a lot of us are on a spree to satiate our unending travel thirst with the bountiful experiences this country offers, there is also a set of new age travellers, that are showing us the way towards “Mindful Travel” – taking into account the impact of their journeys on the future of this planet.

Shivya Nath, a Sustainable Tourism Consultant and Founder of Climate Conscious Travel believes in slow sustainable travel, encouraging travel in a way that is good for the planet. She explains, "Travelling is like breathing, but over the years, I have realised that we can breathe in many different ways. I have been consciously trying to reduce my geographical travels given the often large environmental footprint. But that doesn’t deter my journey, I continue to travel nearby and within." She describes travel as the best teacher that has altered her worldview and made her see the unity that hides amidst all the cultural diversity that is visible to the eye. “We all may look and sound different, we may embrace different belief systems and traditions, but ultimately we are all the same at heart” she adds.

Shivya, when asked about her first-ever trip, takes a walk down memory lane and reminisces about the experience, “Probably a long time ago, and the Trans-Himalayan region of India. It was my solo, purpose-driven volunteered trip, I slept under a million stars, hiked and hitchhiked alone, and came back convinced that I was meant for the road.” This trip, she suggests, was a defining moment for her, as it helped her appreciate the beauty and diversity of the world around her. The experience made a lasting impact on her and it's something she still holds dear.

From experiencing new things, and expanding one’s viewpoint to creating enduring memories to be cherished for life – travel is satiating in a way like never before. We see the new-age travellers choosing the most hands-on ways and making every effort to immerse themselves in local culture, history and activities. Choosing to couch surf or staying in with local families, learning a new art form, trying authentic foods and being open to learning a new language or participating in traditional festivities, their goal is to create not just a tourist imprint, but to create a deeper, more meaningful connection with the destination and its people and to be able to taste the flavour of the region in the most authentic unadulterated form.

Entrepreneur and travel influencer Diipa Khosla, when asked about how she feels about travelling and her motivation behind all of it, says, “Travel is such an integral part of the way I experience the world and learn. Not being to travel is like being disconnected.” In this digitally connected age, she shares her desire for real face-to-face connections that only travel could aid “Nothing virtual really replaces the joy of seeing your distant friends and family in person, hugging them or cooking a meal together” She further adds “being able to experience the rich cultures and people of new destinations actually encourages us to acknowledge and appreciate other perspectives.” Khosla is known for her vibrant and adventurous travel style, as well as her unique perspective and insights on destinations around the world.

Interestingly, a newer growing trend that has recently developed out of the travel industry is the influx of fashionable influencers much like Masoom and Diipa. Along with them, normal people have started spending their money on experiences, which come out of what they wear on vacations – Holiday Fits being one of them. Typically lightweight, breathable, durable, semi-formal attire that is versatile – offers a relaxed fit aiding comfort, and an on-trend aesthetic piece that is attractive enough to give you those insta-perfect pictures.

Ramola Bachchan, the founder of First Resort, a vacation wear brand in India, discusses this growing market of clothing lines dedicated to travel. According to her, “The Resortwear market is growing exponentially year on year and proof of this is that established designers both in India and internationally have entered this space and this style of clothing is being worn by celebrities around the world for every kind of vacation.” Sharing more about the multi-functional nature of these fits, Ramola talks about how the line is easily doubling up as comfortable loungewear “As Oprah Winfrey has demonstrated, the trend towards comfortable and stylish loungewear continues to grow, even as life returns to normal.”

Beyond exploration and experimentation, the desire to indulge in vacationing also comes from an innate need to pamper oneself with the much-needed break – an escape from the daily pressures. A way to unplug from their everyday activities, the demands of their jobs, and the constant connection to social media. It enables individuals to revitalise, refuel, and return to regular lives with newfound vitality and optimism. Almost gifting one’s self – those moments of bliss that their life had been craving for.

As we connect with young travellers – we sense an overtly expressed need for a sense of seclusion and privacy. They talk about how they desire “Intimate- uninterrupted spaces” which in themselves make for the most opulent experiences. “Every traveller who enters our premise must feel the experience of exclusivity. From the time they enter to when they depart, a guest must be made to feel special, in fact exceptional. Luxury is a feeling that he should be made to experience,” emphasises Suraj Morajkar, Hilton Goa Resort & Founder. Luxury travel is changing the dynamic of vanilla travelling. It brings with it a sense of exclusivity, allowing individuals to escape the stresses of daily life and truly relax and unwind. Meticulous attention to detail, crafting customised gourmet meals, dedicated concierge service and personalised itineraries are the need of the hour- hospitality markers that are symbols of making the traveller feel at home – physically and emotionally.

The traveller today is constantly evolving. Easy access to information, and being connected through technology – he is informed and well-aware. Constantly feeding on the fodder, he is being fed on social media he is building towards his next journey. Mentally already embarking on a plan and a way forward. It wouldn’t be wrong to state that he is on his “Bucket Listing Mode” always. For some, this journey is about satiating the need to do more and see more, while for others it could be a need for connection with either the self or a desire to find a circle of belongingness. For some, it's for the ‘gram, while for others may be reliving nostalgia, or just the opportunity to relax. We all are on our journeys- the path may be the same – but a goal that’s unique to every traveller and business owner who aids their journey. The flight to passion is not a destination but a journey; it's a journey of self-discovery, growth, and fulfilment. It's about taking control of your life and living it on your own terms. So get your passport and grab your backpacks, and let's go!