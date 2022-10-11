Five reasons why solo travel is picking up trend in the world

By CNBCTV18.COM

The commotion of Covid-19 and its lockdowns is coming to a much-awaited end and people across the globe are celebrating it in their own ways. One such way is to travel, to break free from the monotony and wander into the wilderness. While much is said about family trips, friends’ trips and romantic getaways for couples, an important piece of the pudding is often left out: solo travel.

An enriching experience in itself, solo travel has picked up on a large scale, especially after the pandemic and this article explores why.

Declutter the mind

After all that we have been through due to the pandemic, right from staying quarantined at home for the better part of a year, unpredictable health conditions, travel restrictions, being surrounded by family 24x7, some travellers want to find peace and quiet by travelling alone. Often overstimulated by the media, our minds require a calm retreat from time to time and solo travel offers the right space for it. Away from the hustle and bustle of the mundane life, the solo traveller explores different sides of themselves during the trip, as they will have to perform multiple tasks all by themselves.

Better safety

Technology is growing faster every day and we are becoming privy to plenty of applications to track what is happening around the world. The Covid-19 lockdown posed an appropriate time to research and accumulate as much information as possible on travel safety applications like Sitata, which has a network of more than 200 countries and which gives instant updates on emergencies in the network countries and a forum to exchange information with fellow travellers. There are also other applications like Safe, especially for female solo trippers, to store emergency contacts and alert them in case of emergency. There are also apps like Haven, that help you track your phone in case your place of visit has a high crime rate. We have location tracking features in a multitude of apps, paving the way for a safe experience for solo travellers and their loved ones.

Cost friendly

Travelling alone is definitely cheaper than having a companion on the go, which can come in handy when you choose your travel destination. Since the per head cost is less, you may even choose a city or country with a higher standard of living and still afford a good trip.

Increased exposure

The exposure to social media and the world becoming a global village has only gotten better during the lockdown. Networking across countries has allowed us to have acquaintances who offer a helping hand when we plan a trip to their city or country.

Digital nomad life