Five memorable places you must visit while in Bihar

Bihar is a flourishing Indian state that is both culturally and historically vibrant. Many tourists visit the state because of its close ties to Buddhism and Jainism. The sacred Bodhi Tree, beneath which Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment, may be found here. See the wonderful history etched in the monuments that dot the area.

You shouldn't miss out on these must-see attractions in Bihar:

Gaya

Because of its spiritual importance, Gaya continues to attract the most tourists in all of Bihar. Located on the banks of the River Phalgu, this place is a major stop for Hindu pilgrims. Many Hindu temples and other historical attractions may be found in the area surrounding the river. Stop at the magnificent Mahabodhi Temple and marvel at its stunning design. It is claimed that the footsteps of Lord Vishnu were used to construct the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya. Dungeshwari Cave Shrines are a great option for anyone interested in discovering hidden historical gems. While there are several attractions in Gaya, the Bodhi Tree is by far the most popular. The Buddha obtained enlightenment at this same spot. Every year, thousands of Buddhists come here to try to find enlightenment via meditation.

Nalanda

The ancient university of Nalanda, which dates back to the Pala and Gupta dynasties, is another important site in the state. In the vicinity of the Nalanda mango grove, it is widely believed that the Buddha once delivered a series of teachings. Nalanda is so well-liked by the Chinese that many visitors spend years there. The Nalanda Archaeological Museum, Silao, Xuanzang Memorial Hall, Surajpur, etc., are just a few of the many must-sees in Nalanda.

Munger

Munger has been a popular destination for decades because of its ancient history and its reputation as the home of the Bihar School of Yoga. The Aryans left their mark on the city of Munger, which dates back to ancient times. People who are interested in the ancient practice of yoga to achieve mental and physical harmony go to this location to study it. In addition to the Rameshwar Kund, Pir Shah Nafah Shrine, Kastaharni Ghat, Munger Fort, Dilwarpur, Rishikund, etc., there are many more historical sites to see in the area.

Vaishali

Vaishali, an important archaeological site, is another spiritual hotspot in the Indian state of Bihar. It is believed that Mahavira was born here. Moreover, in 483 BCE, this site hosted Buddha's last discourse. Vaishali's past is on display in the shape of a pillar that King Ashoka had inscribed, and which has been remarkably well maintained. Vaishali's Vishwa Shanti Stupa was built to represent hope and harmony. Many other buildings have been constructed in the area to pay homage to the Buddha's stupa. Other attractions in Vaishali are Abishek Pushakaran, Bawan Pokhar Temple, Raja Vishal ka Garh, Ramchaura Mandir, etc.

Patna

Patna, the capital of Bihar state, is beautifully situated on the Ganga's southern bank. It is said that this city is among the world's oldest continually inhabited settlements. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth and last Sikh Guru, hence his hometown of Amritsar has enduring popularity among his followers. There are now several upscale shopping centres, hotels, and multinational corporations (MNCs) that contribute to its reputation for cutting-edge modernism. Golghar, Gandhi Maidan, the Patna Museum, Kumhrar, Gurdwara Bara, etc. are just a few of the exciting destinations worth checking out.

Raw silk, Tikulis, Zari embroidery, and Kashida work on clothes are all popular shopping items in Bihar. All tourists purchase beautiful Madhubani paintings depicting local culture as mementoes of their trip to the state. These works of art depict commonplace activities, nature and animals, and many deities from mythology. In addition, there is a wide selection of shops where one may purchase local handicrafts and jewellery made from beads.

Food

It is possible to learn a lot about the history, customs, and culture of Bihar by sampling some of the regional dishes. The local speciality is Litti Chokha, which consists of sattu (a kind of wheat) and spices and is eaten with mashed cooked veggies. You can't go wrong with a cup of tea and some Chana Ghugni. Khaja, Kheer Makhana, and Malpua are all delicious options for the sugar-loving diner.

The state of the weather

The months of October through February are ideal for a trip to Bihar because of the mild temperatures and lack of precipitation. Bihar is a wonderful place to visit in the summer, especially for those interested in seeing animals. But because of the state's severe summers, it's important to drink enough of water.

How to get there

The JP Narayan Airport is Bihar's primary gateway to the rest of India. Railways also link Bihar from the south to the northern areas of India. Other important cities in India may be reached from Patna, Gaya, and elsewhere in Bihar through Express and rapid trains. Bihar has an extensive road system, and there are plenty of state-operated buses to choose from.