Pongal is a traditional South Indian festival celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season. It is celebrated in the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states. Pongal is an important festival and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. One of the highlights of the Pongal festival is the delicious food that is prepared. Here are five of the best Pongal dishes you should try.

Sweet Pongal

Sweet Pongal is a traditional Pongal dish made with rice, lentils, jaggery, and ghee. It is a sweet dish that is offered to the gods as a sign of gratitude. It is also a popular dish that is served to guests and visitors during the Pongal festival.

Venn Pongal

Venn Pongal is a savoury dish made with rice, lentils, and spices. It is a popular breakfast dish and is often served with sambar and chutney. It is a simple and delicious dish that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Puliyodharai

Puliyodharai is a popular Tamil Nadu dish that is made with tamarind and a variety of spices. It is a tangy and flavourful dish that is perfect for people who love spicy food. It is a popular dish that is served during Pongal.

Kootu

Kootu is a vegetable-based dish that is made with a combination of lentils and vegetables. It is a simple and healthy dish that can be enjoyed with rice or roti. It is a popular Pongal dish that is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Sakkarai Pongal

Sakkarai Pongal is a sweet dish made with rice, lentils, jaggery, and ghee. It is similar to sweet Pongal but with the addition of milk and cardamom. It is a popular dessert dish and is often served as a sweet treat during the Pongal festival.

