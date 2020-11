In its latest survey, Yatra.com has found that Indian travellers are holidaying at hill stations compared to beaches. Around 38 percent of respondents surveyed by Yatra said chose hills compared to beaches. Himachal Pradesh emerged as the most-favoured destination.

In its annual festive survey, Yatra.com covered 5,000 respondents who preferred travelling to Himachal Pradesh, followed by Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, the North-East and Kerala.

Over 60 percent of the survey respondents said they were comfortable traveling by air, and 9.3 percent preferred trains, while 19.8 percent would rather drive to their destinations.

According to the survey, more than 72 percent of respondents were sanitisation-conscious while planning vacations, while 52 percent sought medical or travel insurance.

"According to our survey, travellers are being extra cautious as they are planning their trip with families. In terms of location, accommodation, or even preferred mode of transportation, travelers are ready to pay extra while ensuring all safety measures are in place,” Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relations at Yatra.com said.

One of the key highlights of the survey was that over 50 percent of travellers said they preferred ordering room services rather than visiting restaurants or bars.

“At Yatra.com

, we have witnessed an increase of about 36 percent in booking inquiries as compared to initial coronavirus levels, which we expect to increase gradually as we move deeper in the festive season,” Chopra added.