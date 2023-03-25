Fact check: Is trial run complete on world's highest railway bridge track on Chenab River?

This project was announced in 2002 as a national project and covers a length of 272 km between Baramulla to Udhampur.

A video showing a train running on a railway bridge is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that a trial run has been carried out on the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab River. The railway bridge between Bakkal and Kauri on the Chenab River is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line of the Indian Railways.

“Congratulations India! Trial run carried out across the World's highest rail bridge across Chenab on 21 March 2023 on Udhampur Baramulla Rail Link,” read the message being circulated along with the video on social media platforms.

However, an Indian Railways source has confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the video is fake.

Though there is no official announcement about the test run of trains on the rail bridge on the Chenab River, ANI reported that a small train ran on Tuesday between the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) on Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an ANI report.

The video being shared on social media is not of the said rail bridge over the Chenab River as the work has not been completed yet.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday tweeted, “World’s highest railway bridge in district Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir over river Chenab will soon witness trains passing through it. A dream comes true under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Track laying works started just last month and it’s not possible to conduct a trial run of a train while the work is in progress.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently tweeted about the work sharing pictures. “Track laying work started on the world’s highest rail arch bridge. Chenab Bridge,” the minister tweeted.

As per the Central government, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line project is being built at a cost of around Rs 1400 crore. Once this 1315-metre-long bridge construction work is completed on this stretch, it will be the highest railway bridge in the world.

This project was announced in 2002 as a national project and the entire line linking Kashmir Valley covers a length of 272 Km between Baramulla to Udhampur.

The Chenab Rail bridge falls under the Seismic Zone IV and it is the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by the Indian Railways because of the topography and weather conditions. The project got its gold lining last year in August paving the way for laying the tracks.