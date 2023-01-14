Wild weekend away: Exploring the beauty of floating city on water -Venice

With its winding canals, charming gondolas, and stunning architecture, Venice is a city that will take your breath away. While many people plan to spend several days or even a week in Venice, it is possible to see the best of the city in just 36 hours

Venice, the floating city on water, is a must-see destination for any traveller. With its winding canals, charming gondolas, and stunning architecture, Venice is a city that will take your breath away. While many people plan to spend several days or even a week in Venice, it is possible to see the best of the city in just 36 hours. In this guide, we'll show you how to make the most of your time in Venice and explore its beauty in just one and a half days.

Day 1

9:00 AM - Start your day by taking a stroll through San Marco. This historic square is home to some of Venice's most iconic landmarks, including the Basilica di San Marco, the Campanile di San Marco, and the Palazzo Ducale. Take your time wandering through the square and taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

11:00 AM - Take a gondola ride through the city's canals. Gondola rides are one of the most popular tourist activities in Venice and for good reason. Gliding through the city's canals is a truly magical experience, and a great way to see the city from a different perspective.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a traditional Venetian trattoria. There are many great places to eat in Venice, but for a true taste of the city, head to a trattoria. These traditional Italian restaurants typically serve up classic Venetian dishes such as spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with clams) and risotto alla Veneta (risotto with onion, bacon, and peas).

3:00 PM - Visit the Peggy Guggenheim Collection. This museum is located in a palazzo on the Grand Canal and houses an impressive collection of modern art, including works by Jackson Pollock, Salvador Dalí, and Mark Rothko.

6:00 PM - Watch the sunset over the city from Ponte dell'Accademia. This bridge offers one of the best views of the city and is a great spot to watch the sunset over the Grand Canal.

Day 2

9:00 AM - Take a Vaporetto to the island of Murano. This island is located just a short boat ride from Venice and is famous for its glassmaking. Take a tour of a glass factory and learn about the ancient art of glassblowing.

11:00 AM - Visit the Chiesa di Santa Maria e Donato. This church is located on the island of Murano and is one of the most beautiful churches in Venice. With its intricate mosaics and stunning architecture, it is definitely worth a visit.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in Murano. The island is home to many great restaurants, serving delicious seafood and other traditional Venetian dishes.

3:00 PM - Return to Venice and visit the Scuola Grande di San Rocco. This beautiful building is home to an impressive collection of Tintoretto's paintings and is definitely worth a visit.

6:00 PM - End your 36 hours in Venice with a farewell dinner at a local restaurant. Enjoy a delicious meal and toast to your time in this beautiful city.

Final Word

With these tips, you'll be able to explore Venice and see its beauty in just 36 hours. While it's true that you can't see everything in such a short time, you can definitely see the highlights and make the most of your time in this beautiful city.