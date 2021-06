Serum Institute's Covishield is not on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccine list required for travel to the European Union (EU).

Nearly three million (30 lakh Indians) who are expected to travel to European countries require a digital COVID certificate, popularly known as ‘Green Pass’ or a digital vaccine passport, from July 1. EMA’s approved list of vaccines has Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Vaxzervria and J&J’s Janssen.

The European Commission says 16 countries (out of 27) have begun using the EU's Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) to enable international travellers to easily travel across the bloc. Restrictions on American tourists have also been lifted.

What is EU Green Pass?

The EUDCC or digital green pass will facilitate safe free movement of citizens and tourists into and within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a digital piece of evidence that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19; received a negative test result; or recovered from COVID-19.

Why is Covishield Excluded?

The EMA said Serum Institute has not applied for Covishield’s approval.

Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla tweeted to reassure affected people that he has taken up the matter at the highest levels to ensure that Indians vaccinated with Covishied don’t face travel issues when it came to the EU.

The WHO-approved global COVAX alliance includes Covishield. However, though EMA recognises Vaxzervria (by AstraZeneca-Oxford), it has excluded Serum Institute’s Covishield (biologically equivalent and derived from AstraZeneca’s Vaxzervria), which has been included in the emergency use list of the World Health Organization (WHO).

I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) June 28, 2021

How are Indians Placed?

In 2019, 1.8 million (19 lakh) Indians visited central/eastern Europe and 1.1 million (11 lakh) Indians visited western Europe, according to Statista.

Indians who got Covishield will be considered unvaccinated and could be barred from getting travel visas by many EU member countries.

The emergence of new COVID-19 ‘variants of concern’ such as the Delta Plus, and the growing number of infections (over 50 in 12 Indian states) here have led EU member countries to curtail visa approval for international travellers from India.

France and Germany said they will only allow EMA approved vaccines.

Has EMA Allowed Other Vaccines?