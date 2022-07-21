Expect 20-30% rise in spiritual tourism for the next five years

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but more and more people – both in India and abroad – are thankful that they have survived the first 3 waves. This scenario has answered the prayers of a badly hit tourism sector.

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is turning up the volume on spiritual and religious tourism – driven mainly by people who are thankful they and their loved ones have survived the three waves of infection that buffeted the country, and the nearly-2-year long lockdown that came with it.

In a survey of over 2,000 travellers by Thomas Cook India-SOTC, 55 percent of the respondents said they took a religious/ spiritual tour or trip as soon as they could; 22 percent said they took a spiritual trip to seek blessings for a bounce back in their work-life; and 21 percent visited religious destinations to express gratitude for a wedding or childbirth.

Also read:

Neeraj Singh Dev, Senior Vice President - Ecommerce India & Shorthaul Holidays, Thomas Cook India & SOTC said, "During the pandemic, people didn't get the chance to venture out of their homes. There was a pent demand of people visiting their favourite shrines they have been visiting for many years or aspiring to visit. There were many people who were trying to reconnect with their spiritual connections."

Meanwhile, Neeraj Singh Dev stated, “Compared to pre-pandemic levels (in February to June 2019), we have grown by over 30 percent in the first four months (February to June 2022) after curbs ended." This year's travels started from February onwards.

Some of the top destinations continue to be: Char Dham, Vaishno Devi Shrine, Amarnath, Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji and Shirdi.

The industry feels that every year this segment has the potential to grow by 20-30 percent for the next five years. “This is because of the way development is taking place in these religious circuits,” added Dev.

However, Rajiv Mehra, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and Secretary of FAITH said it needs to be seen if this demand will continue for next season or plateau down after the pent-up demand is addressed.

Largely, religious/ spiritual tourism is dominated by domestic tourists. However, due to the growing infrastructure in this segment, the industry hopes the exposure of international tourists in this segment will rise in the coming years.

Gurugram-based online travel agency Yatra’s 20-30 percent of domestic business is from religious or spiritual tourism.

Religious destinations are the only places where Yatra.com did not see a lull in the business, said Aditya Gupta, Senior Vice President, Hotels & Holidays, Yatra.com

“We have seen a hike of about 80-90 percent in booking demands from various destinations such as Rishikesh, Dharamshala, Haridwar, Dalhousie, Ladakh, Varanasi, Allypee, Kumarakom, Coimbatore, Amritsar, Chardham circuit, Puri and Pondicherry. Moreover, there is a 100 percent increase in hotel bookings around places like Tirupati Balaji, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Venkateswara, and Dakshineshwar Kali temple," he added.

In upcoming destinations, the industry feels Ayodhya is getting the most attention. In times to come, the industry feels the Varanasi-Prayagraj-Ayodhya circuit will gain popularity.

One emerging trend among other trends in this segment, is the concept of turning religious/spiritual trips into leisure. Neeraj Singh Dev said, “There is a large intake of people who not only visit these shrines and also the famous tourist destinations which are in and around that place.”

There has been a change in the consumption pattern of tourists. In the past, the festive season was the peak season, but now this is spread out. Yet during peak season, it's a challenge. For instance, in Char Dham, it was difficult to book helicopter services this time.

Mehra feels for India to reach global levels, other than improved infrastructure, it is important that these religious or spiritual destinations are projected as 365 days destinations.

While senior citizens or fit seniors (aged around 60) continue to drive the market, post pandemic millennials have started to explore their religious/spiritual side as well. But this trend is different when it comes to Golden Temple, revealed Gupta.

The mix of seniors versus others is 30:70. This is mainly because there is good infrastructure like hotels and restaurants in this destination and Amritsar is very well connected with many major cities – tier I and II cities. Other trends like Book Now Pay Later and various EMIs schemes are encouraging more millennials to explore this option.