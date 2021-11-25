EU to recommend 9-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine for travel: Report

The European Union (EU) will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccines for travel into the bloc and also give priority to vaccinated travellers, Bloomberg reported.

The news comes on the heels of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommending booster doses for adults.

Asking all countries to reopen from January 10, the European Commission will recommend member states to welcome those who have been vaccinated with the drugs approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The EU will announce the proposals, which cover travel from outside the bloc, on November 25. It will then be vetted by member nations.

Amid duality in rules, several governments in the bloc have asked EU to iron out differences related to vaccination rules to help travellers. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has suggested that EU make booster doses a condition for travel across member nations.

At present, countries have varying degrees of travel restrictions. While Germany is planning to administer compulsory shots to vulnerable groups, Denmark only expects travellers to wear face masks in public transport. Meanwhile, Austria has imposed a three-week lockdown and restricted travel. Italy has reservations for the unvaccinated.

With the rise in COVID-19 infections, the EU is planning to halt travel from countries in the white list, under which all travellers were allowed to travel to the bloc regardless of their vaccination status.

From March 1, 2022, only fully-vaccinated travellers or those who have recovered and have the EU digital COVID-19 certificate, or an equivalent pass, will be allowed to enter the bloc.

Children between ages 6-17 years will be allowed to travel to the EU under the revised rules even if they’re not vaccinated. However, they will have to carry the negative results of a PCR test done before departure, Bloomberg reported.

Despite this, travellers will have to adhere to additional testing on arrival, quarantine or self-isolation, as per the rules of the country.

Travellers vaccinated with a drug approved by WHO, but not by Europe’s drug regulator, and those who have recovered from COVID-19, will have to carry a proof of a negative PCR test as an additional safeguard, the proposal said.