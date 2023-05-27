The monsoon season is a time of great beauty and abundance in India. The rains bring much-needed relief from the heat, and the lush greenery that they bring to the landscape is a sight to behold.
The monsoon season is a time of great beauty and abundance in India. The rains bring much-needed relief from the heat, and the lush greenery that they bring to the landscape is a sight to behold. This is also a great time to visit some of India's most popular tourist destinations, as the crowds are smaller and the prices are lower.
Here are some of the best places to visit in India during the monsoon season:
Kerala:
Kerala is known as ‘God's own country’ for a reason. The lush green hills, the beautiful beaches, and the serene backwaters make it a perfect destination for a monsoon getaway.
Goa: Goa is another popular tourist destination that is especially beautiful during the monsoon season. The rains bring the beaches to life, and the lush greenery that surrounds them is a sight to behold.
Shimla: Shimla is a hill station in the Himalayas that is known for its colonial charm. The rains bring the hills to life, and the city is a popular destination for honeymooners and couples.
Darjeeling: Darjeeling is a hill station in West Bengal that is known for its tea plantations and stunning views of the Himalayas. The rains bring the hills to life, and the city is a popular destination for tourists and honeymooners.
These are just a few of the many great places to visit in India during the monsoon season. With its lush greenery, beautiful scenery, and abundance of wildlife, India is a truly magical place to visit during the monsoon season.
Things to do in India during the monsoon season
In addition to enjoying the beautiful scenery, there are many other things to do in India during the monsoon season. Here are a few ideas:
Tips for travelling to India during the monsoon season
Here are a few tips for travelling to India during the monsoon season:
