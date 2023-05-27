The monsoon season is a time of great beauty and abundance in India. The rains bring much-needed relief from the heat, and the lush greenery that they bring to the landscape is a sight to behold.

The monsoon season is a time of great beauty and abundance in India. The rains bring much-needed relief from the heat, and the lush greenery that they bring to the landscape is a sight to behold. This is also a great time to visit some of India's most popular tourist destinations, as the crowds are smaller and the prices are lower.

Here are some of the best places to visit in India during the monsoon season: