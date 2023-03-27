The enchanting monsoon magic of Western Ghats

The Western Ghats in India are undeniably one of the world's most spectacular destinations that can leave even the most seasoned traveller awe-struck. What makes this glorious belt even more spectacular is – the onset of monsson. Rains transforms the Western Ghats into the most enchanting wonderland of a lush haven studded with cascading waterfalls, misty peaks, and green valleys making it truly the best time to experience it in its most surreal form.

The sprawling mountain range of the majestic Western Ghats, have earned a distinguished status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, serving as a sanctuary to an exceptional variety of flora and fauna that can be exclusively found in this region. Spanning across six Indian states, namely Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, this region boasts of an impressive collection of approximately 7,300 flowering plant species, 1,800 non-flowering plant species , 140 species of mammals, 500 species of birds, 175 species of amphibians, and 290 freshwater fish species.

Monsoons hit the Western Ghats every year between the months of June and September and fills this land with mystic energy. The season beckons adventurers from far and wide to explore the natural wonders of this awe-inspiring region. Being one of the wettest places on Earth, the Western Ghats experience annual rainfall averaging between 2,550 and 3,750 millimetres during this time of year. As the rivers, streams, and waterfalls are revitalized by the heavy rains, the scenery turns even more breathtaking.

Hiking along winding trails, camping under the starry nights, bird watching amidst the lush foliage, wildlife safari through the dense jungle are just a few of the exhilarating activities you could experience here.

One of the most popular things to do here in the Western Ghats during the rainy season is to set out on a hiking expedition. A number of hiking trails in the area offer spectacular views of the hills and valleys in the region. Some of the best-known trails in India include the hike to Dudhsagar Falls in Goa, the ascent of Kudremukh in Karnataka, the journey through Munnar in Kerala, and the ascent of Rajmachi in Maharashtra.

The descent of the rains upon the Western Ghats, brings in a sense of adventure and excitement for those who are keen on camping. The lush greenery, verdant scenery, soothing rain and cool breeze provide the perfect backdrop for a camping trip. Tents and camping gear can be rented at any of numerous nearby campgrounds. You could pitch a tent and spend the night listening to the chirping of crickets, the hooting of owls, and the rustling of leaves as animals move about. Sitting around the campfire, roasting marshmallows and enjoying a barbeque feast – in the enchanting symphony of the wild would making this nothing short of extraordinary.

During the rainy season, this region offers a magnificent display of bird species that can only be found at this time of the year. Endemic birds like the Malabar trogon, Nilgiri wood pigeon, and big Indian hornbill have made their homes in this area, and it's a real treat to witness their presence during a hike or safari. The Western Ghats, with its diverse range of flora and fauna, provides an excellent opportunity for photographers and nature enthusiasts to explore and learn about the wild. Along with the majestic Indian elephant, Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, sloth bear, and gaur, there's also a plethora of reptile species like the king cobra, Indian python, and monitor lizard that you can encounter during your wildlife adventure.

The Western Ghats are a true natural wonder, boasting a wealth of stunning waterfalls that are sure to take your breath away. Picture the exhilarating sensation and the adrenalin rush of rappelling down the face of a roaring waterfall as you experience the raw power of nature so up and close. This unique experience is guaranteed to become one of the most cherished memories of your trip.

Nestled within the Western Ghats lie a plethora of charming villages, towns, and campsites that serve as a tranquil escape from the bustle of city life. Matheran, a quaint hill station near Mumbai, beckons visitors to hop on a toy train or horseback ride from Neral to its picturesque summit. Another coveted destination is Mahabaleshwar, situated in Maharashtra's Satara district, which can be conveniently accessed via bus or taxi from Pune or Mumbai. For those seeking an idyllic respite, Gokarna, a small town in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, is a must-visit locale reachable by train or bus from nearby cities. And if you're up for a thrilling camping expedition, Bhandardara, Karnala, and Pawna Lake are all excellent options accessible via car or public transport.

Gorgeous landscapes, exotic wildlife species, and a rich and diverse cultural heritage make the Western Ghats an absolute must-see for every traveler's bucket list. Whether you crave a serene sanctuary, a rejuvenating retreat amid nature, or an action-packed adventure, the Western Ghats offer it all.