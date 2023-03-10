En Route to serenity: A guide to spending 2 days in Puri's most senic locations

Baliapanda Beach is Puri is serene and secluded where visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the beach or simply relax and soak up the sun.

Puri, a coastal city located in the Indian state of Odisha, is known for its pristine beaches, ancient temples, and rich cultural heritage. While Puri is often associated with bustling crowds and hectic tourist activity, the city also offers many serene and scenic locations where visitors can unwind and rejuvenate over a relaxing weekend. In this blog, we'll explore some of the most tranquil and picturesque places to visit in Puri for a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Recharge Your Batteries at Baliapanda Beach

Baliapanda Beach is a serene and secluded beach located around 8 km from Puri's city center. The beach is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a breathtaking view of the Bay of Bengal. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the beach or simply relax and soak up the sun on the soft golden sand. The beach is relatively less crowded than other popular beaches in Puri, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful weekend getaway.

Discover Tranquility at Chilika Lake

Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, is located around 50 km from Puri. The lake is home to a variety of migratory birds and is a popular spot for bird watching. Visitors can also take a boat ride on the lake and explore the many islands and fishing villages located around it. Chilika Lake is a perfect destination for those looking to spend a relaxing weekend amidst nature.

Indulge in Serenity at Konark Sun Temple

The Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a stunning architectural marvel located around 35 km from Puri. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, Surya, and is known for its intricate carvings and stunning architecture. Visitors can spend a peaceful day exploring the temple and its surroundings or simply sit and admire the beauty of this ancient masterpiece.

Relax in Luxury at Mayfair Heritage

Mayfair Heritage is a luxurious resort located in Puri's city center. The resort is spread over 5 acres of lush greenery and offers breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal. Visitors can indulge in a range of luxury experiences, including spa treatments, fine dining, and private beach access. Mayfair Heritage is the perfect destination for those looking to unwind in style.

Other Serene and Scenic Locations in Puri

Balighai Beach: A serene beach located around 8 km from Puri's city center.

Puri Beach: A popular beach known for its bustling crowds and vibrant atmosphere, but also offers secluded spots for relaxation.

Pipili Village: A small village located around 20 km from Puri known for its vibrant textiles and handicrafts.

Jagannath Temple: A famous temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, located in Puri's city center.

Puri has a lot to offer beyond its famous temples and beaches. Visitors can explore the city's serene and scenic locations and indulge in a range of luxury experiences for a much-needed weekend getaway. Whether you're looking to unwind in luxury or spend a peaceful day amidst nature, Puri has something for everyone.