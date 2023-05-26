Emirates announces free hotel stay for passengers travelling to Dubai this summer!

First and business class passengers will receive a complimentary two-night stay at the esteemed 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. This five-star hotel, located in the vibrant One Central neighborhood, is a standout property that opened its doors in December 2021. Premium economy and regular economy passengers, on the other hand, will enjoy one free night at the Novotel World Trade Center Dubai.

Emirates has introduced an enticing offer for travelers looking to explore Dubai this summer. Passengers can now enjoy free hotel stays at select properties in the city, making their vacation both unforgettable and affordable.

The promotion is applicable to flights booked between now and June 11, with travel dates spanning from May 26 to August 31. Travelers have the option to visit Dubai exclusively or include it as a stopover before continuing their journey to another Emirates destination. However, to qualify for the deal, passengers must spend a minimum of 24 hours in Dubai.

Through this initiative, the airline aims to make Dubai more accessible and enticing for travelers, combining complimentary hotel stays with a range of discounts on popular attractions.

To secure the free hotel stay, it is advisable to book early, as the rooms are available on a first come, first served basis and subject to availability. Emirates suggests booking at least 96 hours (approximately four days) before departure for the best chance of availing the complimentary rooms.

How to avail the offer

To take advantage of this offer, the passengers can book flights with Emirates before June 11, ensuring their stay in Dubai is at least 24 hours long and falls within the travel period of May 26 to August 31.

After booking the flights, they are required to send an email to EmiratesOffer@emirates.com with their booking reference code, date of arrival in Dubai, passenger names, contact phone number, and email address. The hotel confirmation will then be sent to them.

Furthermore, passengers will also gain access to additional discounts and perks throughout Dubai by presenting their boarding pass. Emirates has refreshed its My Summer Pass program, providing travelers with exclusive offers on various activities. These include a 30 percent discount on spa treatments at the Sofitel Dubai the Palm, 20 percent off tickets to the observation deck of the iconic Burj Khalifa, 15 percent off desert tours with Arabian Adventures, and many more. These boarding pass discounts are valid until the end of September.