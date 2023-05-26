English
    Emirates announces free hotel stay for passengers travelling to Dubai this summer!
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 8:54:44 PM IST (Published)

    First and business class passengers will receive a complimentary two-night stay at the esteemed 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. This five-star hotel, located in the vibrant One Central neighborhood, is a standout property that opened its doors in December 2021. Premium economy and regular economy passengers, on the other hand, will enjoy one free night at the Novotel World Trade Center Dubai.


    Emirates has introduced an enticing offer for travelers looking to explore Dubai this summer. Passengers can now enjoy free hotel stays at select properties in the city, making their vacation both unforgettable and affordable.
    The promotion is applicable to flights booked between now and June 11, with travel dates spanning from May 26 to August 31. Travelers have the option to visit Dubai exclusively or include it as a stopover before continuing their journey to another Emirates destination. However, to qualify for the deal, passengers must spend a minimum of 24 hours in Dubai.
    Through this initiative, the airline aims to make Dubai more accessible and enticing for travelers, combining complimentary hotel stays with a range of discounts on popular attractions.
