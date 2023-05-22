Ecotourism in Srinagar takes centre stage at G20 meet in Kashmir

Lakhs of travellers visit Srinagar each year to soak in its natural beauty. Hence even G20 leaders are pressing for an ecotourism push, to increase footfalls to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmirand India is showcasing its consistent efforts towards the development and promotion of ecotourism in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism held a special event focused on ecotourism during the ongoing G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. The event titled "Ecotourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Goals" will be held on the sidelines of the main meeting. It will start with a welcome and context-setting address by Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism.

The event will produce an opportunity to showcase India's consistent efforts towards the development and promotion of ecotourism in the country.

Ecotourism involves sustainable and responsible tourism practices throughout the supply and value chain. It is being seen as a powerful tool for the conservation of forests, biodiversity and landscapes by creating sustainable alternative livelihoods for forest-dependent communities.

The G20 event will feature sessions discussing various approaches and practices being adopted in different parts of the country.

Dignitaries from various participating nations of G20 were welcomed with a warm reception at the Srinagar airport by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong has also arrived in the city to attend the meeting. In a post, the official Twitter handle of Singapore High Commission, wrote, “We are eagerly awaiting to attend the #G20Kashmir 3rd Working Group Meeting on Tourism tomorrow. See u in Srinagar!"

In its reply , the Ministry of Tourism tweeted, "Ministry of Tourism is delighted to have your esteemed presence at #G20 3rd #TWG Meeting at Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir from May 22-24, 2023."

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar for the G20 tourism working group meeting, which is the first such international event in the region after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and stripped it of its statehood in August 2019.

The city has been decked with special decorations on roads leading to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center or SKICC, the venue for the G20 meeting. Graffiti focusing on scenic beauty and the colours of the city cover the walls of Srinagar.

The G20 meeting in Srinagar was received with opposition from China while countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey refrained from registering for the event. Despite a few voices of opposition, India refused to make any changes to the plans.

The G20 Working Group meeting will focus on five key areas -- Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.