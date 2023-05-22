Ecotourism in Srinagar takes centre stage at G20 meet in Kashmir

Lakhs of travellers visit Srinagar each year to soak in its natural beauty. Hence even G20 leaders are pressing for an ecotourism push, to increase footfalls to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmirand India is showcasing its consistent efforts towards the development and promotion of ecotourism in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism held a special event focused on ecotourism during the ongoing G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. The event titled "Ecotourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Goals" will be held on the sidelines of the main meeting. It will start with a welcome and context-setting address by Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism.

The event will produce an opportunity to showcase India's consistent efforts towards the development and promotion of ecotourism in the country.

Ecotourism involves sustainable and responsible tourism practices throughout the supply and value chain. It is being seen as a powerful tool for the conservation of forests, biodiversity and landscapes by creating sustainable alternative livelihoods for forest-dependent communities.