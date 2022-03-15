EaseMyTrip sees 40%-50% jump in advance air ticket bookings across India for Holi weekend

The upcoming long weekend is set to mark a major milestone in demand for the travel sector. While a wide percentage of people are expected to visit their family and friends to celebrate the festival of Holi, the onset of Holi on a Friday has also resulted in mini-vacation plans for many.

There has been a growth in travel sentiment as the bookings for long weekends have grown multi-fold and that is a strong testament to the underlying pent-up travel demand, travel agency EaseMyTrip said today.

EaseMyTrip has seen a 40-50 percent jump in advance air ticket bookings across India for the long weekend of Holi and bookings to and from states such as Goa, Jammu, and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh have also risen by 40 percent.

The demand is also strong for nearby international destinations such as Dubai and Sri Lanka.

Owing to the heavy rush of air traffic and rising fuel costs due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, data from EaseMyTrip also shows a 20 percent rise in air fares for the long weekend travel period.

Interestingly, travellers are also showcasing a strong preference for five-star hotels during this period, possibly due to the growing requirement for higher standards of sanitization. While the traveler sentiment has been strong over the recent weeks, there is still a sense of caution as there has been a rise in last-minute travel bookings and approximately 30-40 percent of travellers are opting for flexible bookings and cancellation policies or refund measures while making bookings.

"With the growth in leisure travel, we are expecting a huge rise in demand for the coming months, which is expected to peak during the summer season. The travel sentiment is strongly reviving as we are witnessing an increasing demand for offbeat and international destinations, which is an optimistic step towards complete travel normalcy. This momentum will continue further as we are expecting the pent-up travel demand to sustain for the whole year," Nishant Pitti, CEO, and co-founder, EaseMyTrip said.