Dubai welcomed 3.97 million international overnight visitors between January and March 2022, including 3,76,000 from India, placing the city firmly on track for a momentous year, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism said on Wednesday. Around 1.27 million international visitors, including 3,20,000 Indians, had visited the city during the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) of Dubai.

Indian is ranked number two among the top source markets after Oman, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) ranks number three followed by the UK and Russia. "Dubai's ability to surpass other major global cities in key tourism indicators demonstrates the success of the far-reaching vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create a hub for business, investment, entrepreneurship and tourism that rivals the world's best," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Such a large number of visitors in the first three months of the year is a testament to the fact that Dubai is at the forefront of global tourism recovery, he said. "These results attest to the emirate's ability to develop a compelling new value proposition in a changed global environment and create innovative new offerings that meet the needs and preferences of the most discerning global travellers. In addition, the vast global diversity of its visitors reflects Dubai's appeal as a destination that cuts across nationalities, regions and continents, and its growing status as a city that bridges global markets and cultures," he added.

According to the DET data released at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, the number of international visitors during January-March reflected the best first quarter performance since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a clear pathway for the city to progress towards its coveted goal of becoming the world's most-visited destination. March 2022 was an exceptional month for post-pandemic tourism arrivals as the city welcomed 1.78 million international visitors, an 11 percent jump from the pre-pandemic period.

The city had welcomed 1.61 million overnight visitors in March 2019. In the first quarter, hotels in Dubai also witnessed significant growth across key hospitality metrics, it added.