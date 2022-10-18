Diwali season leads to rise in flight searches by 124%

By CNBCTV18.com

What better place to celebrate Diwali than in India? Almost all states of the country celebrate the festival of lights with pomp and splendour, with numerous lights, colours, treats, firecrackers and food. Whether you are travelling home for the festival or going on a vacation with your loved ones, you need to buckle up. Given the post-pandemic excitement, flight searches have risen by 124% and you might be startled to look at the tariffs.

Background of the all-time high

After a long wait and stringent travel restrictions, India and most of the world are witnessing free travel in 2022, which calls for a celebration in itself. During the pandemic, people have had increased social media exposure, which increased their eagerness to explore places during the festivals the city is known for.

Added to it is the festive season, with Dussehra and Diwali close at hand, everyone wants to reunite with their dear ones and make memories. For those who wish to go on a vacation and explore Diwali in other parts of India, Jaipur, Kashmir, Ayodhya and Goa seem the ideal destinations. Hence, the air tickets, local transportation and accommodation costs are about 70% higher than last year, with excessive demand pouring in every single day.

Dates with the highest fares

The last date to book airfare at a reasonably higher cost is October 19, 2022, after which the fares are sure to skyrocket. Even now, a flight from Mumbai to Kochi has a starting price of INR 18,300, with a maximum of INR 20,000 (to and fro). With days passing by, the fares are only going to go upward.

Other reasons for the surge

We are in the last quarter of the calendar year, and this is the time for many businesses to start chalking out their business plan for the upcoming year. Since many companies are doing away with the work-from-home model, they mandate executives to come in person for conferences and meetings. Hence, business travels also increase during this time, adding to the mayhem. Aviation fuel price is also said to spike as a result of increased demand, which also is likely to contribute to the rising prices.

Benefits reaped during the busy season

With the booming demand for travel, the airline and transportation industry, in general, is set to reap the most benefit, followed closely by the hospitality industry. Elite resorts in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kashmir witnessed a 70-90% increase in enquiries and a constant stream of bookings since tourists are flocking to different places of India with their family and friends to make the most of the festival.

Tips for travellers

If you have not booked tickets yet, it is advisable to book the tickets and stay at the earliest. The prices are likely to increase unreasonably, and when they do, the best option is to opt for an alternative and proximate location to celebrate the festival. All public places will be heavily crowded, so it is not advisable to carry precious things during festive travel.

Act quickly to save money and savour the beautiful festival with the ones close to your heart.