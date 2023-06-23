Discerning Indian holidaymakers are on a hunt for experiential travel

The latest trend among Indian holidaymakers is experiential travel. As the outbound travel market continues to grow, it is likely that we will see more innovative and exciting experiential travel being offered to Indians in the years to come.

The outbound travel market is booming with Indian travellers increasingly seeking more experiential travel. This is being driven by a number of factors, including rising disposable incomes, easier access to new destinations and a renewed interest in the extraordinary.

Social media is playing a major role in shaping these trends. Millions of users are sharing incredible content of their journeys, which is influencing travel decisions. Specific content on travel experiences helps shape travel preferences to those destinations. The rise of a new breed of travel influencers and content creators has intensified this impact, as unique experiences are being shared.

One traveler who has experienced these trends firsthand is Bharat Diwaker. He has visited over 20 countries in the past few years, and says that all his travel post-2020 has been about "getting back lost time and experiences."

"We have travelled to new countries which we were saving for a later stage in life," Diwaker said. "As the saying goes, the best time to do something is right now. So, we hopped on the luxury and ultra-luxury bandwagon."

Diwaker's experiences are not unique. A recent survey by Away&Co, a luxury travel company, found that 70 percent of Indian travellers are interested in experiential travel. The survey found that social media is the most important factor in influencing travel decisions.

As the Indian outbound travel market continues to grow, it is clear that experiential travel will be a major trend. Travellers from India are increasingly looking for experiences that will allow them to connect with local cultures, learn new things and create lasting memories.

Here are some of the most popular experiential travel trends among Indian travellers:

Culinary experiences: Indian travelers are increasingly looking for opportunities to experience the local cuisine in the countries they visit. This can include anything from cooking classes to food tours to tasting menus at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Immersive local events: Indian travelers are also interested in participating in immersive local events. This could include anything from festivals to religious ceremonies to sporting events.

Staying at authentic properties: Indian travelers are increasingly looking for accommodations that offer an authentic experience. This could include staying in a traditional village homestay, a boutique hotel in a historic building, or a tented camp in the middle of the wilderness.