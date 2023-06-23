Discerning Indian holidaymakers are on a hunt for experiential travel

The latest trend among Indian holidaymakers is experiential travel. As the outbound travel market continues to grow, it is likely that we will see more innovative and exciting experiential travel being offered to Indians in the years to come.

The outbound travel market is booming with Indian travellers increasingly seeking more experiential travel. This is being driven by a number of factors, including rising disposable incomes, easier access to new destinations and a renewed interest in the extraordinary.

Social media is playing a major role in shaping these trends. Millions of users are sharing incredible content of their journeys, which is influencing travel decisions. Specific content on travel experiences helps shape travel preferences to those destinations. The rise of a new breed of travel influencers and content creators has intensified this impact, as unique experiences are being shared.

One traveler who has experienced these trends firsthand is Bharat Diwaker. He has visited over 20 countries in the past few years, and says that all his travel post-2020 has been about "getting back lost time and experiences."