Did you know there are 3 people who can travel anywhere in the world without a passport?

Japanese people are the most privileged in terms of travel as they have visa free access to 193 countries. Japan continues to have the strongest passport in the world. Do read on to find out who are the two Japanese citizens and the only Britisher who can travel anywhere in the world without a passport

When travelling to another country, the most important thing to carry along is one's passport, right? Think again. There are three people on the planet who do need this important document, no matter wherever they wish to travel. Yes, you read that right. According to 'The Cosmopolites: The Coming of the Global Citizen' author Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, "A passport is a kind of shield when you are a citizen of a wealthy democracy."

But there are three people who are exempt from this rule? They do not require a passport to travel anywhere in the world. These 3 people are United Kingdom's King Charles III and Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Before King Charles III, the privilege was with Queen Elizabeth II.

Unlike other members of the Royal family, a document, instead of a passport, is issued in the UK King's (or Queen's) name. It states, "His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."