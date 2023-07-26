Your Barbie world is here: Embark on a pink-tastic adventure

Following the release of the film Barbie, the world is on a journey to celebrate the allure of pink, from awe-inspiring landmarks to charming eateries, discover the magic of these enchanting pink destinations.

Step into a world of rosy enchantment and pastel dreams as we explore the most picturesque pink destinations around the globe. From majestic palaces to breathtaking beaches, these stunning pink havens are sure to ignite your imagination and fill your heart with wonder.

Tan Dinh Church, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

A hidden gem amidst the bustling city, Tan Dinh Church stands as a testament to architectural fusion with its captivating blend of Gothic, Roman, and Baroque styles. Just a stone's throw away lies the Tan Dinh Textile Market, a kaleidoscope of colorful fabrics that will leave you in awe.

Muralla Roja, Spain

Prepare to be mesmerized by the awe-inspiring beauty of Muralla Roja, a pink paradise perched on the cliffs overlooking the deep blue sea. Immerse yourself in the Arab-inspired design and indulge in the breathtaking views that surround this architectural wonder.

Lake Hillier, Australia

Straight out of a fairytale, Lake Hillier in Western Australia unveils a magical sight with its bubblegum-pink waters embraced by lush greenery and the azure ocean beyond. A scenic flight over this natural wonder is an experience you won't want to miss.

Jaipur, India

Step into the "Pink City" of Jaipur, where opulent palaces and vibrant hues create an aura of regal magnificence. Maharajah Ram Singh's gesture of hospitality painted the city pink, and to this day, it continues to charm visitors with its resplendent beauty.

Takinoue Park, Japan

Nature's artistry takes center stage at Takinoue Park in Japan. During May and June, the park transforms into a mesmerizing pink wonderland as the pink moss blooms in full splendor, leaving visitors enchanted by its ephemeral beauty.

MaMa Kelly, Amsterdam

From floor to ceiling, MaMa Kelly in Amsterdam is a delightful pink extravaganza. This unique restaurant specializes in serving delectable chicken and lobster dishes amidst a charmingly pink setting, making it a feast for both the eyes and taste buds.

Tangsi Beach, Lombok, Indonesia

Behold the rare phenomenon of Tangsi Beach, one of only ten pink sand beaches worldwide. The merging of red coral fragments with the sand creates a stunning rosy hue, making it a beach lover's paradise.

Don CeSar, Florida, US

In the heart of St. Pete Beach, the Don CeSar stands majestically as a timeless pink hotel, an artful blend of beauty and hospitality that has welcomed guests for nearly a century. A stay at this charming hotel promises a vacation like no other.

Pink Street, Portugal

Rua Nova do Carvalho, affectionately known as "pink street," is an irresistible draw for those who adore the color pink. Lisboa's vibrant street comes alive with pink hues, inviting you to stroll and explore its charm.

Pietro Nolita, New York, USA

Unleash your love for pink at Pietro Nolita, a delightful pink-hued restaurant that captivates the hearts of visitors in New York's Grand Central Terminal. The perfect spot for a romantic date or simply indulging in the joy of all things pink.