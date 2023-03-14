You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

Did you know that Ukraine's Mariinskyi Palace is the stunning edifice that acts as the perfect backdrop for this song? Actually, the music video was shot just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Naatu Naatu, the song from the Indian film that has become a worldwide phenomenon, has won the Oscar, adding a fresh, glittering feather to the Indian film industry's cap. The song became an instant classic after the film's premiere and was named Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Naturally, the song's setting loomed gorgeously in the background while the ensemble danced, drawing a lot of attention.

Some of the other nominees in the category were Rihanna’s anthemic’ Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘This Is Life’ from the most nominated film of the night, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ by Japanese American singer-songwriter Mitski and Talking Heads’ David Byrne.

As well as directing "RRR," SS Rajamouli is responsible for the groundbreaking pan-Indian film franchise Baahubali. The action drama "RRR" is really gigantic in scope. Taking place in 1920, the film is a fictionalized account of the lives of Alluri Sitharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem, two real-life Indian rebels (Jr NTR). Their unlikely camaraderie and triumph over adversity throughout the independence movement serve as the film's central themes, despite the fact that the two characters had never met.

Did you know that Ukraine's Mariinskyi Palace is the stunning edifice that acts as the perfect backdrop for this song? Actually, the music video was shot just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, resides in the palace. In an interview, RRR director SS Rajamouli explained that they were able to film inside the palace because the Ukrainian president was an actor.

The palace is a marvel since it was constructed in 1744 by architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli at the direction of Russian Empress Elizaveta Petrovna. It was extensively damaged in a series of fires and was in a condition of extreme decay for almost 50 years.

Apart from the music video, a few sequences were also filmed in the ruined city of Kyiv in Ukraine during the conflict. Some of the city's local crew reportedly joined the resistance movement against Russia.