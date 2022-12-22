Hometravel newsdestinations news

With return of peace, Kashmir is a popular destination for wedding clicks.

With return of peace, Kashmir is a popular destination for wedding clicks.

3 Min(s) Read

By Sanhita Baruah  Dec 22, 2022 2:16:12 PM IST (Published)

Visitor numbers in the Valley have skyrocketed in comparison to this time last year. After the COVID quarantine was abolished, officials estimated that around 1.60 billion people had visited Kashmir

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jammu and KashimirKashmirMughal Gardenswinter