Young couples from all across the nation have flocked to Kashmir Valley this fall to take advantage of the valley's dazzling shadow for their pre-wedding photo album. With the return of peace and normalcy after decades of unrest, Kashmir has seen a surge in visitors from all across India this year. Dozens of couples from various states have gathered under the flaming foliage of Chinar trees in the Mughal-era constructed courtyards of Nishat & Shalimar for pre-wedding photos.

These gardens usually see a swarm of visitors in the summer, when the green chinar leaves provide welcome shade. However, the vibrant October foliage has recently become a popular draw for couples, filmmakers, and vacationers. This has created new job prospects for young photographers and videographers, as couples are increasingly looking to employ them to capture their special day.

Numerous of these young couples, inspired by the charming Bollywood hit movies, cannot afford to go to Europe in order to film due to high production costs.

The poplar tree has become an integral part of Kashmiri culture, and this is one reason why visitors (both domestic and international) flock there. According to a source, the height and beauty of the poplar here more than double the charm of the location. Kashmir's poplar trees take on a new hue in the fall months of November and October. Colourful red, yellow, and amber leaves cover poplar trees throughout the summer.

During this time, the region's natural beauty is accentuated by the season's crisp air, pleasant sunlight during the day, chilly mornings and nights, and burning poplar trees. When the weather is nice, many vacationers go to the Mughal Gardens, which are known for their abundance of poplar trees.

Whether it is summer, spring, or fall, the world knows Kashmir for its distinct and beautiful seasons. Every season here has its own distinct look and feel. Nonetheless, the survey states that travellers' experiences are altered when they step on dead poplar leaves during the fall season. Kashmir's reputation as a place of peace and tranquillity is drawing tourists from all around India.

Visitor numbers in the Valley have skyrocketed in comparison to this time last year. After the COVID quarantine was abolished, officials estimated that around 1.60 billion people had visited Kashmir.

