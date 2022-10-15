With everything set, Bhutan is ready to hold the first-ever Snowman Race

By Sanhita Baruah

Mini The Snowman Race is motivated by His Majesty the King's foresightful advice to preserve the world's natural and cultural treasures. Its goal is to draw global attention to the adverse effects of climate change

The first-ever worldwide Snowman Race billed as one of the world's hardest and highest-altitude ultra-marathons will take place in Bhutan this year. In the eastern Himalayas, 25 of the world's best elite runners will compete in a five-day footrace beginning on October 13 and ending on the 17th.

More than 203 kilometres will be run over the course of five days by a total of 29 endurance athletes, including nine Bhutanese runners, at an oxygen-deficient average altitude of 14,800 feet and a maximum altitude of 17,946 feet. Very few individuals have hiked the whole path, which typically takes 20-25 days to finish.

ALSO READ

The Snowman Race is motivated by His Majesty the King's foresightful advice to preserve the world's natural and cultural treasures. Its goal is to draw global attention to the adverse effects of climate change, arguably the most pressing problems of our day, and its effects, especially on those who make their homes in the vulnerable ecosystems of the world's mountains.

After the last day of the race, there will be a virtual climate conference. Because of the grave danger posed to humanity by climate change, Bhutan has consistently advocated for resolving this issue and raising its voice on a worldwide scale. This race, and all it represents, is a metaphor for the trials we still must face. Research over the last several decades has shown that the Himalayan glaciers are melting at a rate twice as quickly as they did in the 20th Century, with no corresponding increase in snowfall. What happens in the next several years will have a profound impact on the fate of Earth and its people. This is one baby step in the right direction that all of us need to go in, collectively, before it's too late to save our natural ecosystem.

There will reportedly be participants from the United States, Australia, France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Tanzania, and the UK. in addition to nine athletes from Bhutan.

The marathon will take place in the isolated Lunana area, which is part of Bhutan's most beautiful region and also the most difficult hiking path in the country. The competitors will also go all the way around the foot of the beautiful and renowned Gangkhar Puensum, the highest peak on Earth that has yet to be climbed.