Wild weekend getaway: Explore the natural beauty and heritage of Nainital

Nainital is a beautiful hill station located in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. Known for its picturesque lakes, lush forests, and panoramic views of the Himalayas, Nainital is the perfect destination for a wild weekend away. Whether you're an adventure seeker or a nature lover, there's plenty to see and do in this scenic hill town.
Activities
Nainital is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, with plenty of activities to keep you busy. You can go trekking, camping, or mountain biking in the surrounding hills and forests. For a more leisurely pace, you can take a boat ride on the serene Naini Lake, or go bird watching in the nearby Pangot forest. You can also go horseback riding or take a cable car ride to get a bird's eye view of the town and its surroundings.
Accommodation
Nainital offers a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences. You can choose from luxury resorts, boutique hotels, or budget guesthouses. Many of the accommodations offer stunning views of the surrounding hills and lakes, and some even have their own outdoor activities such as trekking or camping.
Dining
When it comes to dining, Nainital has plenty of options to choose from. You can sample the local cuisine, which includes dishes like Bhatt ki Churkani (a lentil dish), Ras (a vegetable dish), and Kumaoni Raita (a yogurt dish). You can also try the famous momos (steamed dumplings) and thukpa (a noodle soup), which are popular dishes in the nearby Tibetan settlements. And for those who prefer international cuisine, there are plenty of restaurants serving Italian, Chinese, and Continental dishes.
What to Pack
When packing for your wild weekend away in Nainital, there are a few essential items to bring:
Cultural Heritage
Nainital has a rich cultural heritage, which is reflected in its architecture, art, and cuisine. The town was once a British hill station, and you can still see the influence of British colonialism in its buildings and institutions. You can visit the Nainital Governor's House, which was built in the 1890s and is now a museum. You can also explore the local markets, which sell traditional handicrafts, jewelry, and clothing.
First Published: Mar 5, 2023 4:03 PM IST
