Wild Weekend Away: Plan your getaway in Positano, Italy

Positano is a charming coastal town located on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. Known for its vibrant colours, stunning views, and charming atmosphere, Positano is a popular destination for both tourists and locals alike. While many people plan to spend several days or even a week in Positano, it is possible to see the best of the town in just 36 hours. In this guide, we'll show you how to make the most of your time in Positano and experience its beauty in just one and a half day.

Day 1

9:00 AM

- Start your day by taking a stroll through the town of Positano. This charming town is known for its vibrant colours, stunning views, and charming atmosphere. Take your time wandering through the narrow streets and taking in the sights and sounds of the town.

11:00 AM - Take a boat tour of the Amalfi Coast. This coast is famous for its stunning views and beautiful towns, and a boat tour is a perfect way to experience it. The tour will take you to some of the most picturesque towns along the coast, including Amalfi, Ravello, and Praiano.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in Positano. There are many great places to eat in Positano, serving up delicious seafood and other traditional Italian dishes.

3:00 PM - Visit the Church of Santa Maria Assunta. This beautiful church is located in the heart of Positano and is known for its stunning mosaics and impressive architecture.

6:00 PM - Watch the sunset over the town from the beach. Positano is known for its beautiful sunsets and the beach is the perfect spot to watch them.

Day 2

9:00 AM - Start your day by visiting the Path of the Gods. This scenic hiking trail offers stunning views of the coast and the town of Positano.

11:00 AM - Take a cooking class. Positano is famous for its delicious seafood, and a cooking class is a great way to learn how to prepare some traditional dishes.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant. Enjoy the delicious meal you've just prepared.

3:00 PM - Visit the Grotta dello Smeraldo. This beautiful cave is located just a short boat ride from Positano and is known for its stunning emerald-green waters.

6:00 PM - End your 36 hours in Positano with a farewell dinner at a local restaurant. Enjoy a delicious meal and toast to your time in this charming town.

Conclusion

With these tips, you'll be able to experience the best of Positano in just 36 hours. While it's true that you can't see everything in such a short time, you can definitely see the highlights and make the most of your time in this charming town.