Wild weekend away: Experience the essence of Manchester in 36 hours

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 17, 2023 6:52:11 PM IST (Updated)

Manchester city in northwest England, offers an enriching travel experience filled with a blend of history, culture and urban charm. From its iconic industrial heritage, symbolised by the impressive architecture of the Manchester Town to its thriving music and arts scene, exemplified by the renowned venues like the O2 Apollo and the Manchester Art Gallery, the city captivates visitors with its diverse attractions. Here's a guide to spending a wild weekend in Manchester to experience the city's essence.

Day 1: Exploring the city
Upon arrival in Manchester, take some time to explore the city's rich history and culture. Visit the famous Manchester Cathedral, a beautiful medieval church with a rich history. Then, head to the Museum of Science and Industry, where you can learn about the city's industrial past and see the world's first railway station. In the evening, take a stroll along the famous Canal Street, where members of the LGBTQ community can get a dose of its nightlife and lively atmosphere.
