Wild Weekend Away: Experience the best of Genoa

Genoa, also known as Genova, is a historic port city located in the Liguria region of Italy. Known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and delicious food, Genoa is a destination that should not be missed. While many people plan to spend several days or even a week in Genoa, it is possible to see the best of the city in just 36 hours. In this guide, we'll show you how to make the most of your time in Genoa and experience its beauty in just one and a half day.

Day 1

9:00 AM

- Start your day by visiting the old town of Genoa. This historic area of the city is known for its beautiful architecture, charming streets, and rich history. Take a stroll through the old town and explore its many piazzas, palaces, and churches.

11:00 AM - Visit the Palazzo Ducale. This impressive palace is one of the most important landmarks in Genoa and is home to many museums and art galleries.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local trattoria. Genoa is known for its delicious seafood and traditional Ligurian dishes, and a trattoria is a perfect place to try some of the local cuisines.

3:00 PM - Visit the Aquarium of Genoa. This impressive aquarium is one of the largest in Europe and is home to many different species of marine life.

6:00 PM - Take a stroll along the waterfront. Genoa is a port city and the waterfront is a great place to take in the sights and sounds of the city.

Day 2

9:00 AM - Start your day by visiting the Galata Museo del Mare. This museum is located in the old port of Genoa and is dedicated to the history of the city's maritime traditions.

11:00 AM - Visit the Cattedrale di San Lorenzo. This beautiful cathedral is located in the heart of Genoa and is known for its impressive architecture and rich history.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant. There are many great places to eat in Genoa, serving delicious seafood and other traditional Italian dishes.

3:00 PM - Visit the Palazzo Reale. This impressive palace is located in the heart of Genoa and is home to many museums and art galleries.

6:00 PM - End your 36 hours in Genoa with a farewell dinner at a local restaurant. Enjoy a delicious meal and toast to your time in this historic city.

With these tips, you'll be able to experience the best of Genoa in just 36 hours. While it's true that you can't see everything in such a short time, you can definitely see the highlights and make the most of your time in this beautiful city.