Wild Weekend Away: A photographic journey in Varanasi

Benaras, also known as Varanasi, is a city located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It is known for its rich cultural and religious history, beautiful temples and ghats (a series of steps leading down to a body of water), and delicious street food. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience the city, it is possible to see a good amount of what it has to offer in this short amount of time.

Day 1

Morning: Visit the Ghats

Start your day by visiting the ghats, which are a series of steps leading down to the Ganges River. Take a boat ride along the river to get a different perspective of the city and its many temples. Be sure to stop by the Manikarnika Ghat, which is considered to be one of the most sacred places in India.

Afternoon: Explore the Temples

After your boat ride, take a walk around the city to explore some of the many temples. Some popular temples to visit include the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is one of the most famous temples in Benaras, and the New Vishwanath Temple, which is known for its intricate carvings and beautiful architecture.

Evening: Experience the Aarti Ceremony

The Aarti ceremony is a Hindu ritual that takes place every evening on the ghats. It involves lighting small lamps and offering them to the river as a way of paying respects to the gods. The ceremony is accompanied by music and prayers, making it a unique and spiritual experience.

Day 2

Morning: Visit Sarnath

Sarnath is a small town located just 10km outside of Benaras. It is known for being the place where the Buddha gave his first sermon after achieving enlightenment. The main attraction in Sarnath is the Dhamek Stupa, which is a large Buddhist monument. You can also visit the Chaukhandi stupa and the Sarnath Museum.

Afternoon: Shop in the Local Markets

Benaras is known for its silk and cotton fabrics, which can be found in the local markets. Take some time to explore the markets and buy some souvenirs to take home. Some popular markets to visit include the Vishwanath Gali and the Thatheri Bazaar.

Evening: Enjoy Street Food

Benaras is also famous for its street food. Some popular dishes to try include chaat, samosas, and kachoris. Be sure to also try the famous Benarasi paan, which is a type of leaf filled with a sweet or savoury filling.

Conclusion

Benaras is a city that is rich in culture and history. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience everything it has to offer, it is possible to see a good amount of what the city has to offer. From visiting the ghats and temples to experiencing the Aarti ceremony and visiting Sarnath, you will be able to gain a good understanding of the city and its many attractions.