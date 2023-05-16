Wild weekend away: A guide to exploring the Himalayan paradise of Sonamarg

With its stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Sonamarg is a destination that should not be missed.

Sonamarg, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in northern India is a picturesque mountain village known for its natural beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and extreme adventure. With stunning views of the Himalayas, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Sonamarg is the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Here's a guide to help you make the most of Sonamarg in 36 hours.

Day 1:

Morning: Take a trek to the Thajiwas Glacier: This trek is one of the most popular activities in Sonamarg and offers stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding meadows. The trek is a moderate level hike and takes about 3-4 hours to complete.

Visit the Sindh River: This river is a popular spot for fishing and white water rafting. It is also a great place to relax and enjoy the scenic views.

Afternoon: Enjoy a delicious Wazwan meal: Sonamarg is known for its delicious Wazwan cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include rogan josh, dum aloo, and gushtaba.

Also read:

Visit the Khilanmarg: This beautiful meadow is located a few kilometers from Sonamarg and is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding forest. It's a great place to take a hike and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Evening: Take a stroll through the bustling market: Sonamarg's market is a great place to experience the town's vibrant culture. You can find everything from traditional handicrafts to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Enjoy a cultural performance: Sonamarg is known for its traditional music and dance performances, and there are many venues where you can see a show in the evening.

Day 2:

Morning: Visit the Nilagrad: This beautiful river is located a few kilometers from Sonamarg and is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding forest. It's a great place to take a hike and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Visit the Baltal: This small village is located at the base of the Amarnath Cave, it is known for its beautiful views and peaceful atmosphere.

Afternoon: Enjoy a traditional Kashmiri meal: Sonamarg is famous for its traditional Kashmiri cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include rista, dum aloo and Modur Pulav.

Take a pony ride to the Thajiwas Glacier: If you want to explore the glacier but don't want to trek, you can take a pony ride to the glacier.

Evening :

Take a stroll along the Sindh River: The Sindh River is an important part of Sonamarg's history and culture, and a walk along the river is a great way to experience the town from a different perspective.

Enjoy a bonfire and stargazing: Sonamarg is known for its beautiful night sky and stargazing is a must-do activity. You can organize a bonfire in the evening to enjoy a beautiful view of the stars.

Sonamarg is a town that has a lot to offer, and 36 hours is just enough time to get a taste of this paradise in the Himalayas.