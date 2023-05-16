Wild weekend away: A guide to exploring the Himalayan paradise of Sonamarg

With its stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Sonamarg is a destination that should not be missed.

Sonamarg, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in northern India is a picturesque mountain village known for its natural beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and extreme adventure. With stunning views of the Himalayas, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Sonamarg is the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Here's a guide to help you make the most of Sonamarg in 36 hours.

Day 1: