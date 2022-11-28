The Vistadome train journey: A unique experience

Vistadome, the coach that gives you the surreal experience is a coach that is attached to a few trains running in different parts of India. With Vistadome, you can travel with an immersive train experience that offers the utmost comfort and ensures that you witness the magnificence of nature from the comfort of your seats.

A train journey is everyone’s favourite. When you travel by train and you spot a beautiful waterfall or a tunnel, do you get upset that you are not able to gaze at it for an extended period of time, or take a better look without scrunching your face against the window frame and hope to get the last look? We have wonderful news for you!

You can travel with an immersive train experience that offers the utmost comfort and ensures that you witness the magnificence of nature from the comfort of your seats. You can trust that the adventure will be etched in your mind as a core memory and you’ll likely compare all your train experiences to this one and long to go again. Let’s show you what you are really in for.

What, When, How, Where?

The only Vistadome coach in South India runs between Bangalore and Mangalore, crossing spectacular natural bounties and offering infinite views of the wonderful wild world that we have only a pair of eyes to take in.

Of the trains that run between said places, there are only two Vistadome coaches with 80 tickets overall. Owing to its growing popularity, the coaches are almost always overbooked. The trains with the Vistadome coach run tri-weekly, starting at 7 am from Bangalore and reaching Mangalore at 5 pm. The ones from Mangalore start at 11 am and reach at 8.30 pm.

It is important to reserve way ahead, reach the station early and stay awake all through the never-before train journey. You can book the Vistadome coaches well in advance through the IRCTC website. Once you get aboard the train, you will wish for time to stand still and lose grip of reality, as the astounding views and sceneries are sure to take your breath away.

The Set-Up

As you enter the coach, you see glass windows, but the thing that brings out the child in you is the sunroof in it. You can see the sky through the glass roof. What’s more? You set your luggage down and make yourself comfortable on your seat only to discover that your seat moves 180 degrees, the way you want to, without breaking or creaking. Isn’t that wonderful?

The ideal dreamy journey that you have longed for: the one where you plug in your earphones, switch off worldly troubles, turn your back on the world, face the window and run with nature, all this is possible in the train. You can retreat quietly by turning towards the window and slip away into the limitless nature without even realising it.

Amenities

The coach is very well maintained, constantly cleaned and taken good care of, unlike other coaches you have been in. For the pleasure of passengers, there is a viewing section at the back, from where you can see the nature trails you are leaving behind, the magic of life happening above you at any given point of time and greenery running along with you by your side. Completely scenic and Instagram-worthy, you won't get enough of the train ride.

The coach has an inbuilt pantry, microwave oven, fresh coffee maker and a fridge to serve passengers’ preferences. You can also buy lunch and have a mini nature date by having lunch with a phenomenal view.

Scenery