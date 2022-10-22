Visiting Rajasthan: Five best tourist spots in the State Royale of India

By Sanhita Baruah

Formerly known as Rajputana, or the country of the kings, Rajasthan is today among the most regal states in India. Its total land area is 342,239 square kilometres or 10.4 percent of India. Despite its vast expanse, though, the Thar Desert dominates the region. The Sutlej-Indus Valley is parallel to the Thar Desert. Rajasthan, known as ‘the country of kings,’ earned its illustrious title because it is situated in the vanguard of Indian culture.

The fact that Rajasthan is a princely state means that it has a fantastic collection of arts and architecture. Rajasthan is home to some of the world's greatest cultural diversity due to the fact that each of its different kingdoms has its own unique architectural and artistic style. This article will provide a list of five of Rajasthan's most visited attractions.

Mount Abu

Mount Abu, nestled in the Aravalli Mountains, is Rajasthan's lone hill station. The Dilwara Temples, one of the most beautiful examples of Indian architecture, are, nonetheless, the main draw. Nakki Lake is the perfect place for a peaceful boat ride and a sunset view for weary travellers. The lakeside establishments provide delicious regional cuisine and are perfect for a relaxing meal. In addition, Mount Abu is home to Guru Shikhar, the highest mountain in the Aravali Mountains. The Mount Abu Forest Sanctuary, which is home to a wide variety of plants and animals, is another must-see.

Fortress of Bhangarh

Bhangarh is well-known for its ancient ruins and eerie legends, earning it the reputation of India's most haunted city. It is conveniently situated between the two major cities of Jaipur and Delhi. The Bhangarh Fort can be found in the Alwar region of Rajasthan and dates back to the 17th Century. Bhagwant Das constructed it for his offspring Madho Singh I. Madho Singh chose to honour his grandpa Man Singh (also spelt Bhan Singh) by naming the place after him.

Walking through the city's main gate, visitors to Bhoot Bangla, the abandoned fort's alternative name, feel a shudder run down their spine. There are palaces, havelis, and temples within the fort. The other entrances to the fort include the Lahori Gate, the Phulbari Gate, the Ajmeri Gate, and the Delhi Gate. A plethora of Hindu temples greets visitors just within the gates. The palace of the king is at the very edge of the fort's confines.

The Eklingji Temple

The 22 km north of Udaipur is where you'll find one of Rajasthan's most visited temples: the Eklingji Temple. The Hindu temple of Eklingji is devoted to Lord Shiva, and its stunning design draws many visitors each year. The pyramidal top and intricately carved tower of this two-story temple make it seem spectacular. The peaceful waters lap at the base of the temple's exterior walls, which are lined with stairs.

Eklingji, supposedly set up in 734 AD by Bappa Rawal, was the supreme deity of the Mewar dynasty. Upon entering this hall, your eyes will be drawn to a stunning silver figure of Nandi; farther inside the temple, you will find two other representations of Nandi, one carved from black stone and the other from brass.

Chand Baori

Chand Baori, located in the hamlet of Abhaneri, is one of the most visited tourist spots in Rajasthan. It is one of many buildings from the 10th Century that are representative of the state of Rajasthan's artistic and architectural achievements. The stepwell is almost 13 stories deep, and it has over 3500 steps leading to the water storage area. Incredibly, it is still in excellent shape despite being over a thousand years old.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) preserves this stunning edifice from bygone times, which is no longer in use but yet displays the old Indian sculptural style and astounding mathematical perfection. Visitors from all over the globe are drawn to the world's deepest step well to marvel at its stunning beauty and to learn about the region's rich cultural history and architectural heritage.

Bharatpur National Park

Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur National Park, is a renowned avifauna refuge and a bird watcher's paradise on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. The 29-kilometre natural reserve, called Ghana by the locals, is a patchwork of dry grasslands, forests, wooded marshes, and wetlands. There are 366 species of birds, 379 plant species, 50 fish species, 13 snake species, 5 lizard species, 7 amphibian species, 7 turtle species, and many more invertebrate species that call these environments home. Waterfowl in the thousands arrive at the park each winter to breed.

Travelling from one region of Rajasthan—known as the ‘land of kings and forts’—to another will reveal new facets of the state's cultural heritage. Only a fraction of the mysteries of this ancient country has been revealed in the aforementioned locations. Tourist attractions in Rajasthan provide some of the most profoundly enlightening experiences imaginable, and they will hold your attention from the minute you set foot in the state.