Visiting Digha? Here's how to enjoy a wild weekend at this beach desination

The seaside town of Digha, located on the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal, is a perfect destination for a wild weekend away. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, there's something for everyone in this charming town.

Digha, a seaside town located on the Bay of Bengal in the Indian state of West Bengal, is a perfect destination for a wild weekend away. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, there's something for everyone in this charming town. Here are some ways to spend a wild weekend away in Digha. Read on to know more about how you can make the most in 36 hours.

Hit the Beach

Digha is known for its beautiful beaches, and there's no better way to spend a wild weekend than by soaking up the sun and taking a dip in the sea. The town has several beaches to choose from, such as New Digha, Old Digha, and Shankarpur. Each beach has its own unique charm, and you can spend hours swimming, sunbathing, and playing beach games.

Also read:

Explore the Marine Aquarium

The Marine Aquarium in Digha is a must-see for nature lovers. It's home to a wide variety of marine life, including fish, crabs, and sea turtles. You can spend hours wandering through the aquarium, learning about the different species and observing the creatures in their natural habitats.

Take a Boat Ride

Digha is located on the Bay of Bengal, and one of the best ways to experience the town's natural beauty is by taking a boat ride. You can take a boat tour of the coastline and enjoy the stunning views of the sea and the surrounding countryside. You can also go fishing or take a sunset cruise to make it even more romantic.

Visit the Light House

The Light House is one of the most popular landmarks in Digha, and it's a great place to visit for a panoramic view of the town. The lighthouse is located on the Old Digha beach, it's open to visitors, and the view from the top is breathtaking. The lighthouse is a great place to catch a sunset, and it's a perfect spot for a romantic evening.

Also read: Discover the most unique sustainable tourism destinations in India

Visit the Amravati Temple

The Amravati Temple is a Hindu temple located in Digha, and it's a great place to visit for those interested in religious and cultural experiences. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and stunning architecture. You can spend hours wandering through the temple, learning about its history and taking in the beautiful surroundings.

Digha is a perfect destination for a wild weekend away, and it offers a wide variety of activities to suit all interests. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, there's something for everyone in this charming town. So, pack your bags and get ready for a wild weekend in Digha.