Visiting Digha? Here's how to enjoy a wild weekend at this beach desination

Digha, a seaside town located on the Bay of Bengal in the Indian state of West Bengal, is a perfect destination for a wild weekend away. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, there's something for everyone in this charming town. Here are some ways to spend a wild weekend away in Digha. Read on to know more about how you can make the most in 36 hours.

Hit the Beach